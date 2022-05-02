When farmers encounter adversity, they often look to the past for ways to overcome the challenges of today. That might not be as strong a guide in years to come.
Wisconsin will be warmer and wetter in the coming years, climatologists told attendees during a webinar hosted by UW-Extension. So farmers will need to adjust and adapt. That may mean relying less on prior experience with Mother Nature.
In a changing climatology, what worked for the harvests of yesteryear won’t work for the harvests of tomorrow. In short, farmers have to match their efforts to unprecedented conditions, said Chris Kucharik, an agronomy instructor at UW-Madison.
“The problem is that we have an absence of analogues and historical records to point to. The whole adage is that stationarity is dead, that in future planning the amount of historical daily and inter-annual variability that was typically helpful years ago is now useless,” Kucharik said. “We’re just outside those extremes from a historical perspective, to help in planning, and it’s not going to change anytime soon.”
Dating back to the 1950s, Wisconsin has experienced a consistent increase in daily temperatures, closely aligned with rising CO2 emissions. This means that farmers are dealing with daily temperatures at roughly 6 degrees higher than their forebears, noted Dan Vimont, a UW-Madison expert on oceanic and atmospheric sciences.
Interestingly, while daytime temperatures have shown more volatility since the 1900s, Vimont said, nighttime temperature increases have been more consistent over the intervening decades. If this trend continues — and it likely will — it will eventually mean high nighttime temperatures remain at 70 degrees or higher. This poses a significant challenge to the health of people, livestock and crops that won’t be able to catch a respite from blistering daytime temps.
This falls in line with much of the world as global temperatures skyrocket because of unchecked greenhouse gas emissions, but Wisconsin also saw the wettest decade on record — by a large margin, Kucharik noted.
Between 2011-2020, the state saw precipitation increase by roughly 20% over average, with even higher volume in the southeastern quartile of the state.
“One thing that is consistently seen across the models is that extreme precipitation is likely to become more frequent or more extreme. Extreme weather events — even once in 500, once in 1000 year events — are going to happen more frequently, more rapidly,” Vimont said. “The number of extremely hot days (every year) is likely to approximately triple. The future Wisconsin will continue to warm no matter what we do on a global scale. The question is how much and how fast are we willing to accept?”
So, if things are getting much warmer and much wetter, what does that mean for Wisconsin agriculture?
In short, Kucharik said, farmers should expect to see more extreme, volatile weather patterns typified by bouts of heavy rainfall, sudden stretches of drought, rapid freeze-thaw cycles and more of them, earlier springs and faster-growing weeds.
Kucharik said it won’t be unusual for climate conditions to regularly exceed current norms in the decades ahead. As such, farm management plans and capital investment decisions will carry a lot more weight and farmers need to prepare.
The face of agriculture will change, in some ways dramatically. Kucharik pointed to Iowa, where corn makes up to 80% of the state’s agricultural output. That key pillar of the economy could be transformed by shifting climates, which would make growing corn in parts of Iowa much less viable. Wisconsin may face similar challenges, though the state boasts a robust, more diversified agricultural economy.
Kucharik identified two crops — soy and cranberries — that could be devastated by changing climate patterns, as both crops require cooler, specific conditions in which to thrive.