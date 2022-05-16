It’s no secret that the divide between small farms and big farms is a deeply contentious one.
In this issue, lawmakers and government officials tend to strike a neutral stance, taking great pains to be non-committal and avoid aligning themselves with the larger, more corporatized giants of agriculture or the smaller, family-run operations that dot the state.
That wasn’t the case for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Barnes said many issues in agriculture trace their roots to concentrations of power and wealth in the hands of ag monopolies, which leaves precious little room for small farms to grow and thrive.
“I think it’s important to highlight the importance of our small family farmers. It’s hard to sustain a farm with 60 dairy cows,” Barnes said. “You look at the unfortunate disadvantage that larger corporate monopolies play in rural America, it’s a shame. There’s a real need for intervention.”
Barnes joined Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, as well as other officials during a visit to the Goplin dairy farm, south of Osseo. Romanski said Gov. Tony Evers has pushed his cabinet members to visit and meet with folks across the state to gauge the state of affairs in Wisconsin.
A sixth-generation dairy farmer, Brad Goplin’s operation depends on 65 head of cattle as it navigates the inevitable ups and downs of agriculture.
That hasn’t always been easy, Goplin said, and he communicated to officials his desire for the state to foster fair market conditions between larger farms and smaller farms in the dairy business.
“I just want a fair playing field for all. Whether they’re big or small, it shouldn’t matter,” Goplin said as he gave a tour of his farm. “We all have a part to play in this. It’s tough sometimes, knowing where or who to contact. I know there’s plenty of options (from government authorities), but I always ask myself: ‘Will it help? Is it enough?’”
Like much of the country, Wisconsin is experiencing a precipitous loss of family farms, but its smaller operations are robust and holding their own in comparison to many states in the union, Romanski said.
Where the average Iowa or Washington dairy farm owns roughly 2,000 head of cattle, the average Wisconsin dairy operation is closer to 200.
So, Wisconsin agriculture leans just that much more toward the little guy, but why? Romanski credits Wisconsin’s diverse climate, which creates ideal conditions for healthy, happy cattle, as well as the kind of weather that’s required for farms to produce their own feed. That, coupled with strong farming communities, solid infrastructure, financial resources, and more, gives farmers the tools to profit even if they’re smaller in scale.
In short, Romanski, it’s an economy of self-reliance that sets Wisconsin agriculture apart from other states.
Romanski emphasized that it’s the state’s goal to cultivate an agricultural economy where both large farms and small farms can thrive.
“We can be size neutral and we what we really we really need to make sure that farmers of all sizes can be successful,” Romanski said. “There’s additional understanding and awareness by public officials. I think there’s a really strong grasp of how important that is for our state.”