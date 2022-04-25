If farmers are looking for a way to strengthen their fields and shave insurance costs, the state of Wisconsin has them covered.
With the passage of Assembly Bill 727 in mid-April, Wisconsin became the fourth state to implement a policy that incentivizes farmers to plant cover crops by providing an insurance discount and, in doing so, cultivate soil health and agricultural resiliency on their properties.
While 6% of Wisconsin farmland involves cover crops — ranking the state among the nation’s leaders — the practice remains relatively uncommon.
A public initiative will hopefully change that, as cover crops offer many benefits for farmers, communities and the environment, said Lara Bryant, a deputy director of the National Resources Defense Council.
“Only about 4% of American farm acres utilize cover crops, so right now it’s a matter of encouraging farmers to take up cover crops and encouraging those who already use cover crops to plant more acres,” Bryant said. “Cover crops are beneficial in so many ways and areas, so it’s really like a Swiss army knife. It accomplishes so much.”
Bryant said the proposal to farmers is twofold.
On one hand, planting cover crops is proven to improve soil health, which is tied to better water quality and increased biodiversity. Cover crops also promote adaptation to changing climates, sequester carbon to fight climate change, as well as improve water retention and nitrate capturing.
The result is more robust, healthier farmland that harmonizes with natural ecosystems instead of fighting them.
On the other hand, there are practical business considerations as well. Ecological benefits aside, cover crops are effective at hampering disease, pest, and weed reproductive cycles. while curbing erosion and strengthening crops by retaining water better for drought conditions.
This means farms are better equipped to ride the natural ups and downs of agriculture, Bryant said, and this is reflected in a cheaper price tag for crop insurance at $5 per acre planted, as the Wisconsin program stipulates. Iowa, Indiana and Illinois are the other three states with a similar program, while a national variant is being implemented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Bryant estimates that regenerative agricultural trends like cover crops have really taken off in the last 15-20 years, while the current nationwide initiative stems back to 2018.
As such, it’s still in its infancy, Bryant said, which is why incentive programs like Wisconsin’s are an early test for farmer buy-in campaigns and private-public partnerships in regenerative agriculture.
However, cover crops aren’t a new phenomenon in the slightest. The practice was common among Native American populations long before Christopher Columbus set foot on American shores in 1492. George Washington is purported to have used the practice on his properties at Mount Vernon.
As such, Bryant said, this movement in regenerative agriculture represents a renaissance of an ancient, but effective tactic to marry manmade agriculture with the natural world it occupies.