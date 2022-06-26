Any farmer knows that a particularly strong wind gust can spell trouble. By utilizing the tools at Mother Nature’s disposal, agriculturists can use trees and bushes as a natural barrier to shield their farmsteads.
Often, the landscape provides its own windbreaks, but where there aren’t bluffs and groves available, human ingenuity finds a way. Windbreaks and their application was the topic of a seminar hosted by the Center for Agroforestry, headquartered in Missouri.
“The power of a windbreak is a reduction of wind,” said Bruce Wight, an agroforestry with Wight Agroforestry Consulting. “In order to control wind speeds you need to understand the five components of a windbreak.”
Wight said farmers should be mindful of five components when they’re planting trees and managing a windbreak’s growth over the course of years:
- Height, or the height of the tallest row of trees.
- Density, or the amount of leaves, branches and trunks that obstruct the wind.
- Continuity, or how many trees make up a row. This pertains to how many gaps are present.
- Orientation, or which direction the windbreak is intended to shield against.
- Length, or the total spread of the windbreak.
The benefits of windbreaks are wide ranging. If windbreaks are positioned and cultivated properly, reducing wind speed can slow soil erosion, improve crop yield, improve livestock gains, prevent snowdrifts from verging into feedlots, increase calf survival and boost wildlife habitats.
Cultivating windbreaks can be something of a fickle artform, as the orientation, position, length, density, height, the number of rows, whether there are gaps in the trees, or what neighboring crops and natural biodiversity are present — all of this can be manipulated and fine-tuned so that the windbreak produces the results a farmer wants.
In essence, a windbreak creates a microclimate that’s isolated, in part, from the volatile and often unpredictable weather patterns of a given area.
It’s important to remember that a windbreak’s gust reduction will equal an area that’s twice as large to ten times as large as the height of the tallest trees. So, if the tallest trees are 20 feet tall, wind speed reduction will occur from 40 feet to the width of the windbreak itself. In terms of protection height, the tallest trees should be roughly ten times as tall as what they’re protecting.
Windbreaks should be created as a barrier roughly perpendicular to the usual wind direction. The goal is to create a viable, effective windbreak within 10 years.
The type of plants, trees and shrubs incorporated in a windbreak should reflect what they’re shielding, such as the differences between grain crops or livestock pastures.