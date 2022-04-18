As the old saying goes, it must be something in the water.
That’s what people in Wisconsin should be thinking, said Neil Koch, a Menomonee resident and retired hydrologist from the U.S. Geological Survey. Across the state, Koch said signs indicate there could be 7,000 or more septic land spreaders are leaking human waste into aquifers and polluting vital water sources that people use on a daily basis.
Human waste can pose a serious health risk to residents, as it contains dangerous viruses, pharmaceuticals, nitrates, heavy metals and toxic organic chemicals, among other contaminants.
Based on a study Koch began decades ago in Dunn County, 150 of the county’s 400 septic land spreaders do not pass the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ standards for percolation. Despite promises from officials, Koch said these sites have not been addressed.
“For 18 years, I’ve been trying to get some action by our elected people to actually contact the DNR and have them shut those 150 sites down,” Koch said. “When I contacted the DNR, they sent me letters and emails and phone calls. I can’t even count the number of times they contacted me, telling me they were going to work on the problem. I don’t know if they’ll listen to me as an individual, so I’m bringing it to the media.”
It’s amounted to something of a personal crusade for Koch. State standards dictate that a septic land spreading site can’t percolate more than 6 inches per hour. Back in the mid-2000s, Koch compiled a map of Dunn County, identifying the region in terms of 91 soil types and cross-referencing it with a map of 400 land spreading sites provided to him by the DNR.
Using this information, he was able to determine that 150 of these sites the septic land spreaders are percolating at a rate of 20-22 inches per hour.
As such, these sites are effectively bleeding human waste into the local watershed, Koch said, which means people are consuming continents at a frightening rate. For example, nitrates — of which there are typically very high amounts in human waste — can be a carcinogen tied to colorectal cancer, as well as numerous thyroid ailments.
Koch noted that local county agencies have found contamination in the watershed, particularly in unregulated private wells. A 2018 study, conducted in three subdivisions in Eau Claire County and two subdivisions in La Crosse County, found nitrate levels at more than 10 million parts per liter in private wells.
The health effects might largely go unnoticed, because symptoms often emerge in mostly mild ways, Koch said, such as a stomach ache that people could confuse for food poisoning.
If septic land spreaders in Dunn County are compromised in this manner, then it’s more than likely a similar problem can be found across the state, Koch said.
By taking what he’s observed in Dunn County and extrapolating it across the state’s 71 counties and their geographies, Koch estimates there could be more than 7,000 septic land spreaders actively polluting Wisconsin aquifers.
“As a result, the neighbor is going to be drinking somebody’s septic drainfield water,” Koch said. “It has gotten worse, because we’re having more and more subdivisions out in the rural areas which have a well on the septic system and these are good septic systems, but the septic system can immediately contaminate the groundwater.”
The answer is what officials — both elected delegates and state agency representatives — have promised, but so far failed to do: shut down these sites. Koch noted that states like Michigan and Florida have outlawed septic waste spreading, a proposal that he is personally in favor of. If rural homesteads can’ be supported by city water systems, he said, then interconnected rural systems should be established.
These systems should function as part of a municipal water treatment infrastructure, Koch said, because while it may represent a significant investment, it’s of enormous health benefit to residents who depend on the watershed.