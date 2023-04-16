I thought all Scheckels were upright, honest, compassionate, generous, respectful, hard-working, creative, intelligent, resourceful, mature, dependable, and above all, humble. Turns out, I was wrong. I came across, quite by accident, a “black sheep” in the Scheckel family lineage. Yes, there is some sap in every family tree.
I was in the waiting room of Gundersen Clinic in Onalaska a few weeks ago, waiting while my wife, Ann, had an appointment. I took along my Dell laptop with the idea of checking out our home security system from a remote location. That accomplished, I brought up Ancestry.com. It asked if I wished to view the origins of the Scheckel name.
The Michael Scheckel name came up. He was born on May 3, 1863, in Ernster, Luxembourg and immigrated to the United States, leaving the port of Antwerp, Belgium, and arriving in New York City on July 18, 1889, at age 30, aboard the ship Westernland. Michael Scheckel settled in the Eau Claire area. He married Anna Reibnagel Kettner on June 30, 1903, but she died in April of 1915. He later married Della Stroud, a widow with four children.
Posted on Ancestry.com was an Eau Claire Leader page 4 story from December 11, 1921. Headline: TAKE 4 BRANDS OF MOONSHINE IN RAID. Sub headline: Michael Scheckel Bound over to Circuit Court, Refuses Bail, Jailed.
Here’s the newspaper account. “I always was a drinking man, and I am going to drink just as long as I can get it,” said Michael Scheckel, of 704 Oxford Avenue, yesterday in police court when committed to the county jail to await trial in circuit court on the charge of having mash and moonshine in his possession. The arraignment failed to dampen his spirits. Bail was fixed at $1,000, but Scheckel preferred jail.
Two quart-sized bottles of moonshine and 140 gallons of four different kinds of mash were found in Scheckel’s home when Detectives Lachapelle, Lonnie, and Patrolman Ellis and J. Anderson made the raid Friday night. Scheckel insisted they go away and call later, but they persevered until they had some bottled liquor and mash in their possession. Specimens of current, raisin, corn, and rye mash were taken for evidence.
In court yesterday, Scheckel pleaded guilty of having both the moonshine and the mash in his possession. The moonshine had been purchased fifteen minutes before the officers called, and he was going to use the mash to make wine, he said.
End of newspaper account.
I am not one to provide excuses for Michael, but one can hardly blame the poor guy. What is a thirsty fellow to do? The Volstead Act and 18th Amendment ushered in prohibition in October 1918. The law did not prohibit the drinking of the bubbly, just the production, importation, and distribution. It was that production action that sent Scheckel to jail. If you can’t easily buy the stuff, why not make your own?
Michael Scheckel died in 1931, age 67, and is buried in Evergreen Cemetery, at Couderay, in Sawyer County.
My great grandfather, Peter Scheckel (1828-1886), came to America with his younger nephew in about 1850. He was from Ernster or Junglinster, Luxembourg, the same area as bootlegger Michael Scheckel.
Mary Schreiner (1842-1928) sailed to America in 1854 with her parents. Peter Scheckel and Mary Schreiner were married in 1856. Mary was 16 at the time of her marriage. They lived in a log cabin for eight years, near Spruce Creek in northeast Iowa. Three of their first four children died of diphtheria in 1862, two on the same day.
Later, they moved a few miles south to Springbrook and bought a 154-acre farm for $1,200 back taxes and the deed is dated Oct 8, 1864. Peter Scheckel and Mary Schreiner brought 12 more children into the world, a total of 16 offspring. Only 10 of those 16 survived into adulthood.
One of those children that God saw fit to grow to manhood was a son, Mathias, born in 1870. He was my fraternal grandfather. In 1893 he married Catherine Monner, who would be my fraternal grandmother. Mathias Scheckel and Catherine Monner had 16 children, and one of those is my father, Alvin Scheckel.
Most of those Luxembourgers came to America to escape the progressive and permanent impoverishment of the population, unemployment, high taxes, political unrest, and forced conscription into Dutch, Belgian, and Prussian armies. Many were lured to America by political freedom and the prospect of cheap land. Thousands faced starvation and no hope for a better future. Countless landless Luxembourgers resorted to begging to survive.
In 1845, about two percent of the Luxembourg population roamed the countryside in search of food. They resorted to violence to garner anything edible. Many left their home country and came to America. America was freer, greener, emptier, and a place for a new beginning. Between 1840 and 1900, an estimated 90,000 citizens of Luxembourg immigrated to America. My great grandparents, Peter Scheckel and Mary Schreiner, were among them. God bless them.