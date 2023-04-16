I thought all Scheckels were upright, honest, compassionate, generous, respectful, hard-working, creative, intelligent, resourceful, mature, dependable, and above all, humble. Turns out, I was wrong. I came across, quite by accident, a “black sheep” in the Scheckel family lineage. Yes, there is some sap in every family tree.

I was in the waiting room of Gundersen Clinic in Onalaska a few weeks ago, waiting while my wife, Ann, had an appointment. I took along my Dell laptop with the idea of checking out our home security system from a remote location. That accomplished, I brought up Ancestry.com. It asked if I wished to view the origins of the Scheckel name.