Before we moved to the farm where my wife and I live now, my family lived in the city of Sheboygan. In the early 1960s when I was in first grade, we walked to school. This was before carpools and school busing at least where I lived.
I walked 12 blocks to school in the morning. I walked the 12 blocks home for lunch. Back again for our afternoon session and finally the 12 blocks home again at the end of the school day. All told about 4 miles.
That particular winter we had a brutal cold snap. I don’t think the temperature ever got above -10 degrees for three or four days. The morning of the first day of the cold snap, my dad told my mom to make a sandwich for me to take to school so I wouldn’t have to walk home at lunchtime in the bitter cold.
My day was going pretty well until lunchtime when I took my sack lunch and went to our cafeteria. There one of the cooks berated me for bringing my lunch. There was plenty of space in the cafeteria, so I don’t know what her problem was.
I trudged home that afternoon and arrived home about 20 minutes before my father got home from work.
I explained to him about my lunchtime dilemma.
He listened carefully and then said in a firm voice, “Get dressed and we’ll go see the principal.”
I put all my cold weather clothes on again for the ride back to school.
While I sat and waited in the secretary’s office, my dad went into the principal’s office.
Through the open door I can remember hearing him asking the principal if he ate lunch that day. The principal gave an affirmative answer.
My dad then asked him where he ate lunch. The principal replied, “At school.”
Dad then said to him, “If you expect my six year old son to walk home for dinner and back again when it is -15 degrees below zero, I expect you and all the teachers to do the same.”
The principal said he wouldn’t do that. My dad said, “I understand. As long as it stays this cold, my son will continue to bring his lunch and eat at school!”
I took my lunch to school the next day and noticed there were more kids who “brown-bagged.”
That night the cold snap broke, and that was the last time I took my lunch to school.