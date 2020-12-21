In northwest Wisconsin, heavily falling snow with a forecast for more throughout Christmas Eve was a big disappointment. Especially for me, only eight years old and looking forward for weeks to gathering with all the family at my grandparents’ house seven miles away. I queried my parents at breakfast if there was at all the possibility that we could make it. “Not if it keeps snowing like this,” they assured me. We would be enjoying Christmas Eve at home seemed a rather final word. That was certainly not an encouraging word for me and tears flowed.
Our next door farm neighbors were two sets of uncles, brothers to my Dad, with their wives and families. Early afternoon the storm seemed to be letting up. Soon Dad put on his heavy clothes and boots and started down the drive with a scoop shovel. Soon he was joined at the top of the hill by my uncles, and they started shoveling to make a trail through the drifts that had accumulated between the two hills where we lived.
After a couple hours or so, Dad was in the barn doing the evening chores and milking the small herd of cows. At 6 o’clock or so, we were ready to start out on the trek to my grandparents’ home. One of my uncles had a 1935 Ford V-8 Fordor, the model with the suicide doors, meaning both the front and back doors opened at the center post. The car had front and rear bumpers comprised of two or three steel straps, each strap about one-half inch thick and three inches deep.
Somehow we all fit in the car, the three sets of parents, my family with brothers 10 and 4 years old, another with a 3-year-old and a baby just 2 months old, and the last with a cousin only a little over a year old. How we all were jammed in the ‘35 Ford V-8 or where each sat, I no longer remember. The Christmas gifts for my grandparents and the gift for a cousin received in the name drawing exchange, along with some food items, were packed tightly in the small trunk. But we were on the way to the family Christmas Eve gathering. That was most important to me right then.
There were still drifts in the road, and when at the top of the hill just to the north of our home, my uncle stopped the car. Looking ahead in front of the car was a massive snowdrift. Was this already the end of our Christmas Eve journey?
I had not realized that my Dad and two uncles had worn their four and five buckle overshoes, the kind known as “arctics,” a warmly lined, waterproof overshoe. These boots were standard use in rural farm areas all winter long. Dad and one uncle got out of the car and said to roll down the rear windows on both sides, just enough for each of them to put a hand through. They claimed on the back bumper, one with his left hand through the left rear window, and the other with his hand through the right window and the other arm around the brother’s shoulder. The engine roared and off we went heading for the drift.
Snow was flying everywhere. It came over the hood, up on the windshield, making visibility impossible, and some even through the openings at the top of the rear windows. Finally we cleared the drift. There were a few more for the next mile and a half, when we came to the small village near a county road. A snow plow had just turned the corner heading north, which was the road we would travel. Dad and my uncle got back in the car.
We came to the county line, which meant the end of the route for the snow plow. Dad and his brothers had discussed the amount of snow, the direction and velocity of the wind, the hills and the lay of the land along the roads where likely less snow would be accumulating. The route we traveled was longer by far, but their judgments on conditions were right. We made it with all of us making the rest of the trip to my grandparents’ home in the car.
Christmas Eve was always exciting with them. The families of their seven children included twelve grandchildren at that time and a great aunt and great uncle, a sister to grandma and her husband. That was thirty people in all in the modest home. The usual Christmas Eve feast of lutefisk, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, rutabagas, with leafs and several desserts was served. The couple families living in town ate first, the last couple rounds being the families with the parents who farmed.
After the meal, the Nativity story was always read, carols were sung, including “Jeg er sa glad hver julekveld” and Grandpa would offer a prayer of thanksgiving for the Savior’s birth. Then time for the gift exchange with wrapping paper flying everywhere. A final thank you said to everyone and time to go home.
The night had turned clear and very cold with a bright full moon in the sky. Roads were cleared and we came to the last mile and a half. A snowplow had been through on the road we were supposed to take, so all seemed fine. About a quarter mile from our home, the snowplow had turned left.
Straight we went to the top of the hill where our home was near. Big drifts again and what would we do. My uncle got out to check, walked away ahead and up on a big drift. He came back to the car, got in and started the engine. He announced that the cold temperatures made the snow very hard and he would try to drive over the drift. Just at the top the rear wheels started to spin. Soon the rear wheels had dug down in the snow and the car was stuck.
Everyone got out. We were close to the end of the driveway to our home on top of the hill. As I made my way up the drive clutching my Christmas gift, I recall my uncles and aunts trudging through the snow for the last quarter mile home. Each of my uncles had a cousin in their arms and my aunt was carrying the youngest.