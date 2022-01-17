When I was 10 years old, I was having some trouble socializing and getting along with my brothers and sisters. Mom and Dad had their hands full raising nine children, crops, cows, chickens, sheep, and pigs on our 238-acre farm near Seneca in Crawford County.
Parents living on farms in the 1940s and 1950s did not take a problem child to a social worker or psychiatrist. They got him a dog.
After milking one spring evening, Dad said to me “get in the pickup, we’re going to Sobecks”. Our old Chevrolet pulled into the Sobeck farm, very rough unpaved, gravel driveway, dodging a number of shallow holes filled with water.
We came across a pack of long-legged brown mutts, five months old, yapping and dancing. I chose one that looked right at me as if to say, “I want to come to your farm.” At least, that is how I interpreted dog talk. We climbed into our pickup and headed back to the farm, a five-minute drive, puppy squirming on my lap. Dad said, “that’s your dog, give it a name and take care of it.”
Either the dog did the trick, or I just started behaving better. I named the dog “Browser”. I fed Browser table scraps and he had a pan for water. Often I would take a piece of bread, dip it in milk, and put it out on a plate.
Browser followed us around the farm. If I went out to get the cows, Browser came along. When we had the tractor and wagon out fixing fence, Browser was with us. Browser was in the fields when we were making hay, shocking grain, harvesting corn, and cutting timber in the woods.
Browser slept outside. He could come in the house for short periods of time and could go down into the basement in bad weather or bitter cold winter weather, but he would also crawl into the small barn where he made a nest in the straw.
I taught Browser to shake hands. I had no idea how to train a dog, but was told that dogs are trained with a reward system and for a dog it’s food. I would reach down, pick up his paw, give a few gentle shakes, set the foot down and give him a treat. It didn’t take long for Browser to be shaking hands.
I trained Browser to fetch. I tossed a rubber ball a few feet. Browser walked over to the ball with me. I put the ball in Browser’s mouth, took it out, and gave him a treat. After some time, I could throw the ball a greater distance. Browser would recover it and be rewarded with another treat. We made real progress. I could toss the ball 50 or 60 feet, Browser would take out after the ball, clamp it in his mouth, and bring it back to me where he was rewarded with a partial cookie or hunk of bread.
Browser was a jumper. He could jump over high fences. Our garden gate was at least five feet high, and over he would go. We were all truly amazed at Browser ability to leap.
One day we were going out to the fields with the Massey Harris ’44, with Browser running alongside. My brother Phillip was driving and I was standing on the drawbar at the back of the tractor. Suddenly, Browser got turned around and the back tractor wheel went right over his body. We could feel the tractor wheel raise up a bit as if it passed over a tree branch or small log. I truly thought Browser was a goner!
Would you believe that dog got up ever so slowly and started trailing along behind the tractor and wagon? Browser cracked some ribs, I’m sure, because he was not leaping over fences for some time. And when I petted him on his back or side, he let out a yelp and moved away. Browser had a narrow escape. Eventually he healed, and was back to his normal self, tagging along on all our farm activities.
Browser earned his keep. He turned out to be a fantastic squirrel hunting dog. I would take the .22 rifle out into the woods, with Brower trailing along. Usually, however, he knew we were going hunting and went out ahead of me. Maybe he had learned the presence of the rifle meant a hunting outing. Somehow, he knew his job was to “tree” squirrels so that his master could shoot them.
We would walk down into Kettle Hollow. Shortly, I would hear Browser barking and baying in the distance. It was double time it in his direction. When I arrived, Browser would be dancing around, howling away, and looking up into the tree. I would walk around trying to spot the squirrel. Squirrels are smart critters. When they see a person, they scramble around to the other side of the tree trunk, or limb. At times they will hide in their own nest, or a nest of their neighbor. Browser and I had many good times hunting squirrels together in the woods of the Scheckel farm outside Seneca in Crawford County.
Browser started doing something that got him into big trouble. He started eating eggs. Browser would go into the hen house, break open an egg, and suck the contents. Why Browser started doing this dastardly deed is unknown.
Mom sounded the alarm. If we saw Browser eating eggs, we kids were ordered to pick up a stick and chase him away. Hopefully, we could teach him to change his behavior. Several times Browser was caught in the act.
The Scheckel family depended on chickens and eggs for a good portion of our livelihood. We took eggs to Viroqua to sell on a regular basis. We sold as much as 60 dozen at a time. We just couldn’t afford to lose that income.
One summer Sunday when we returned from Mass at St. Patrick’s in Seneca, Browser was nowhere to be found. After breakfast, I noticed him missing. I called for him. Then I walked around the buildings, calling again and again. But there was no answer and no Browser. It’s as if he disappeared from the face of the Earth.
It didn’t dawn on me until decades later what most likely happened. Dad and Mom came to the conclusion that Browser had to go. Looking back on it now, I think Dad stayed home from the 8 a.m. Mass and went to the later 10 a.m. Mass. He took Browser out in the woods and shot him and buried him. I do remember asking Dad later in the day he disappeared, what could have happened to Browser. I was sure he didn’t run away. Dogs don’t run away from good meals, fine lodging, and a kid that gives him a treat for simply shaking paws. I didn’t believe he was kidnapped. Who would want a mutt and farm dogs were plentiful. Dad simply said, “sometimes when dogs get older, they just go down in the woods and die.”
That explanation satisfied me. I got over the loss of Browser easy enough. Life is busy for a boy of 14 or 15 on the farm. One doesn’t have time to dwell on any one thing for a while.
Browser was a good friend, and he came along at a time in my life when I needed a good friend. I could talk to Browser about things I couldn’t talk about to anyone else. He would just listen. Browser did not judge, gave no commands, or dispensed advice. I could sit for long spells, stroke his head and fur, and talk to him.
Yes, Browser was a boy’s best friend.