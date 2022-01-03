Look closely at the 1915 photograph: Father, Mathias Scheckel, and his wife Catherine, surrounded by their 16 children. All became farmers or farm wives, a family of triumph, joy, and some heartache, typical of large families in rural Iowa.
Mathias’ father, Peter, was born on December 21, 1828 at Ernster, Luxembourg and came to the United States in 1850. His wife, Mary Schreiner, also from Ernster, traveled with her parents to America as a 16-year-old, in 1854. Peter and Mary married in 1856 and settled in the Luxembourg community of St. Donatus in northeastern Iowa. Three of their first four children died of diphtheria, two on the same day. They bought a large farm for $1,200 in back taxes and moved ten miles south, near Springbrook, and had ten more children.
One of those ten children was my grandfather, Mathias, seated in the center of the photo.
Note the clothes: The boys in suits and the girls in dresses that were the fashion at the time. The girl’s dresses were all made by their mother, Catherine. They’re wearing new shoes. It’s a photo that speaks of prosperity. They had made it in the New World.
Luxembourgers came to America by the thousands in the 1840s and 1850s, escaping the impoverishment due to high taxes, poor harvests, excessive partitioning of available land, overpopulation, and conscription in armies that fought endless European wars.
The boy seated between Father and Mother is Herman. Herman contracted spinal meningitis. He would cry out, his body racked with pain. There was no cure and no relief. Peace came with death, at age 11. Herman is buried in Springbrook, Iowa in the cemetery of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Stand on the edge of that cemetery and scan the gravestones. Seems like half are engraved with the name ‘Scheckel.”
Ben Scheckel, upper left in the photo, married Marcella. They had eight children and farmed east of Springbrook. Ben died young, age 49, leaving Marcella to raise her family. One boy was killed in tractor turnover. An older brother blamed himself and committed suicide a few years later.
Irma, on the left side of her mother, had epilepsy. The father, Mathias, took Irma to Chicago by train to see a specialist. There was no cure. She died of cancer at age 39.
Leroy Scheckel, the boy on the far right, distinguished himself in WWII. His unit, the 10th Field Artillery Battalion of the Third Division landed in French Morocco in November 1942 as part of Gen. George Patton’s task force. His unit then proceeded east to provide support in the pincer movement to trap Field Marshall Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps in Tunisia. In July 1943, the Third Division invaded Sicily. In September 1943, his unit assaulted the beaches at Salerno, south of Rome. In January 1944, Leroy’s 10th Field Artillery Battalion landed at Anzio, 30 miles south of Rome, His outfit went into training for the invasion of southern France, which occurred in August 1944, at Saint Tropez. It was his fifth and final beach assault. On one of those beach landings, his buddy next to him stood up in the landing craft to get a better view and was shot in the head and killed. His unit followed the Rhone River through France and into the Rhineland. They wiped out the Colmar pocket in Alsace. German units were guarding the bridges over the Rhine River. Leroy crossed the Rhine in March 1945. His artillery unit went to Nuremburg, Augsburg, and Munich. They entered Salzburg, Austria, at the end of the war.
Leroy Scheckel returned to the United States after the war and settled in his hometown of Springbrook. So shell-shocked, his hand trembled when he tried to hold a cup of coffee. After some time, he was alright, married, and made his way in the world.
The Scheckel people were farmers, milking cows by hand, putting up loose hay, cutting oats with a grain binder, shocking, threshing, planting oats and corn with horses, and cultivating corn with horses. They picked corn by hand, shocking some, then shredding. It was the old methods, hard work, long hours, and in all kinds of weather. They helped livestock to be born, cared for the orphans, mended fences, and pulled weeds. They witnessed the transition from horses to tractors.
It was no picnic for women. No air conditioning, using wood-fired stoves, hauling water, wringer washers for laundry, and hanging the clothes on the outdoor lines. In winter, the clothes would freeze stiff, then brought in the house and placed over a heat register to thaw out and dry. They made their own soap with animal fat and lye, churned butter by hand, and made homemade loaves of bread, flour, yeast, butter, eggs, salt, and a rolling pin,
They were church goers, deeply religious, traditions handed down for hundreds of years, observing Sunday worship and rest. They supported the parish and revered the clergy. They petitioned God for more but gave thanks for what they had. It’s never easy to leave one country and settle into new one. They worked hard and prospered. They made their way the best they could and never regretted coming to America.