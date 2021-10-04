It was February 1953. My husband Ivan had just completed two years in the U.S. Army and had spent the past year in Korea. He arrived at Camp Carson, Colorado, but there were so many soldiers waiting for their discharge papers that all new arrivals were given three day passes to Denver. Ivan and his best friend arrived in Denver with little money. They only had enough for food and lodging.
The men went to the nearest library to find information about Denver and places that they could tour that were free such as museums, a zoo, historical homes, the state capitol and other points of interest.
While in Denver Ivan had seen small Baby Grand Pianos in the museums and historical homes; therefore, as soon as he got home, he began reading the classified ads. He was determined to buy me a Baby Grand Piano.
Ivan and I were from the Dutch families that migrated to Wisconsin in the 1930’s from South Dakota. We were all very poor and had settled east of Clinton and Darien and Delavan. Ivan’s family included eight children and my family included my brother and me. Mother found fifty cents a week for my piano lessons, but I recall her struggling to find one more nickel or dime to pay for my lesson.
Ivan’s father had purchased a dairy farm south of Clinton near the Illinois border in the middle of a Norwegian settlement. A part of the two-story home was made of logs. This fixer-upper had low ceilings, no water or bathroom, a cistern pump at the sink and an oil furnace in the dirt floor basement. After extensive remodeling we had hot and cold water, bathroom, painted walls, new carpet, appliances and furniture; however, we were left with an empty dining room.
Four months after we moved in Ivan spotted an ad in the paper that said, “Small Baby Grand Piano for sale in Delavan.” Ivan called at once, and we went to view the piano. It was in excellent condition and after negotiating we bought the piano. With help from Ivan’s brothers and brother-in-laws and a truck, the piano was in our dining room the very next day. I contacted a piano tuner; the piano was tuned and then became a pleasure to play. This Grand Piano did appear overwhelming in the low-ceilinged dining room.
In August of 1954, there was a knock on my kitchen door. I opened the door and there stood a very attractive, pregnant lady who stated: “I’m Sue Johnson. I stopped to invite you to join the Homemaker’s group that we have just formed.” She went ahead and gave me more details about how the State of Wisconsin Agriculture Department had issued money to each county to encourage Homemaker Clubs and programs each month. I invited her in, and she soon spotted the piano. “Is that a Baby Grand Piano?” she asked.
We went into the dining room, and she stood staring at my piano with a “I can’t believe it look” on her face. I quickly told her how I had begun piano lessons beginning at age eight, had started playing in church at age fourteen and had continued to play for all the choral groups in high school. I also had taken organ lessons and I played organ for Sunday services and weddings. I am sure she told everyone that “the young couple who just started farming on County W (now highway 67) have a Baby Grand Piano.”
This was how I became a member of the Jefferson Prairie Homemakers Club, and I looked forward to each meeting. The women were friendly, and the programs were educational.
The next year in April, Sue Johnson, our Homemaker President, suggested we have a “traveling dinner” for our May meeting, and we should invite our husbands. Sue offered to serve the main course at her home and Ida Carlson quickly offered to serve the dessert course. Then Sue looked at me and said, “we need someone to offer their home for hors d’ oeuvres. Delores, why don’t we start at your home?” I stammered, “but my home is so small and there’s no room for people to sit. Mrs. Johnson quickly replied, “you don’t sit to eat hors d’ oeuvres. She then appointed other members to help each hostess. After the program, as I was leaving to go home, one of the women remarked, “I can’t wait to see your Baby Grand Piano”, and others joined her with “we will be there.”
I arrived home and informed Ivan that we would be entertaining in May. I was almost in tears because I had never heard of hors d’ oeuvres’ before, and I didn’t know even how to spell it. Ivan suggested that I go to the library and look it up.
The evening arrived for the “traveling dinner”. The women helped me, and we had a fabulous selection of hors d’oeuvres. At least forty people stood around my Baby Grand Piano talking, eating, and admiring it. Even though Ivan and I were the only Dutch couple interspersed with all these Norwegians, we had a delightful evening.
Soon after, I began teaching piano to other member’s children and even played for many weddings. We were blessed with many lifetime friends in our lives.