The horse trailer arrived on a Saturday afternoon in Pepin, Wisconsin, the small town where we had resided for two years. Since we were building a new house on the edge of town with a little additional acreage that was called “broad acres,” my father-in-law decided it was time for our children and their cousin to have ponies.
My sister-in-law, who had ridden horses since she was a child, wisely chose the Welsh mare for our niece, and we got the gelding. He was a beautiful, sleek if not skinny, brown pony between ten and eleven hands tall with a dark mane and tail. Our son was somewhat interested, but our daughter was enamored. When he refused to back out of the trailer, my husband said, “Stop being so bucky,” and that name stuck. We would soon find that the name fit perfectly.
My husband had built a fence of locust posts and wire at the back of our house where the lot was outside the city limits. A small three-sided shed completed the picture. When Bucky finally came out of the trailer, we got him into the corral where we had fresh hay waiting. We wondered if he had been half starved as he tore into that hay bale and ate to his heart’s content, paying no attention to us.
Our small town had horse shows periodically, and our son was brave enough to enter with Bucky not long after we got him. He rode the pony to the show while my daughter and I followed in the car. Once he got there, Bucky reared up and made sport of entertaining the mares by sniffing them. Our son had all he could do to handle him.
At the end of the show, the woman judge handed our son a trophy for participation and told me to bring the pony back when he was gelded. “Gelded?” I said. “Yes, gelded,” she said, giving me a withering look that said, “Lady, you are way out of your league.” My father-in-law had been sold a stallion; none of us had bothered to look under the pony’s belly to confirm his status.
We got him back into his corral and called Doc, the elderly man who took care of all the large animals in the area, an experienced caretaker who had never gotten a veterinarian’s license if rumors were true. He promised to be at our house the next morning and would need two men to help him.
When he arrived, the pony smelled the antiseptic on him and pulled away from my husband. He and the neighbor man cornered the pony and brought him just outside the corral where Doc twisted the pony’s nose with a rope, dropping him to the ground. While the two men held Bucky down, Doc castrated him and dabbed a bit of iodine on the wound. The pony’s eyes rolled in his head as he gave my husband a look of terror. He snorted, pushed himself to a standing position, gave an evil eye to the men and began to buck. They got him into the corral where he galloped to the opposite end.
He never forgave my husband; he knew who was responsible for him losing his manhood, and a permanent rivalry began between the two. He chewed the buttons off my husband’s coat whenever he had a chance, then galloped off, bucking up and down, and he never missed a chance to bolt away from him. If my husband tried to saddle him, he ran under the nearest branch to brush the saddle off. Our daughter, too small to saddle him herself, ended up riding him bareback most of the time.
Bucky simply was not going to cooperate; he’d run around the corral kicking up his heels whenever my husband came near. So I ended up being the one to brush him and trim and clean his hooves with the help of my sister-in-law. My biggest contest with him was when I gave him worming medicine which he managed to roll around in his mouth for ten minutes and then spit out if I didn’t get it far enough back on his tongue.
The pony tolerated me as I carried treats, but he loved our daughter. She could drop the reins by the back door, go in the house to use the bathroom, and return to have Bucky waiting for her. If any of the rest of us dared to let go of his reins, that pony was gone.
He tolerated children, however. In the winter, the neighborhood children tied their sleds together, and Bucky pulled them down the snowy street by a rope attached to his halter. He’d wait patiently in the street seemingly knowing he needed to be gentle with the children, but he always had that glint in his eye.
If we tried to sit in the backyard when my in-laws came to visit on a weekend, Bucky entertained by racing and bucking his way around the corral passing gas, urinating a big yellow stream, and kicking up dust. This was all to my father-in-law’s delight and my mother-in-law’s disgust.
Bucky was also a bit of a Houdini. We tied the gate to his corral shut by placing a rope around the gate post and the fence post. If someone forgot to place that rope around both parts, Bucky put his chin over the gate, walked it backwards, and then ran out of the fence before the gate shut on him. We usually found him a block or so away munching the sweet grass that grew along Highway 35. Eventually, we gave up and staked him out there to give him a break from eating hay.
Each spring, gelded or not, Bucky’s thoughts turned to love, and he escaped his fence, usually at night. His reputation preceded him, and about 8 p.m., the calls would start coming in. In a small town, everyone knew whose pony was loose. Someone would call, sometimes with a few choice words, “Your pony is in our garden.” “Your pony just ran through our front yard.”
We could tell which direction he was going by the calls that came in, so my husband and I would get a rope and head down the road in our car to try and catch him. Naturally, he didn’t want to be caught, and he gave us a merry chase. He’d let us get close, give us an evil look, and then rip off again. When we finally did grab him, we rolled down the window on the passenger side, and I drove while my husband held the rope out the window. Bucky trotted home alongside the car, chastened by the fact that he had had no romantic interlude and was about to be penned and have his fence fixed one more time.
Unfortunately, our adventures with Bucky had to come to an end. After five years, we were selling our business and moving back to my home town. We would live in an apartment while our home was being built, so there was no way we could take Bucky. Our daughter was heartbroken even though we promised a new puppy. But Bucky was going to a farm with a big pasture and another horse to keep him company along with children who could ride him. We would be left with memories of the spunky pony and to this day, we laugh about his antics. Even my husband, the pony’s nemesis, smiles.