On September 14, 1814, at about 6 a.m., a lawyer/poet named Francis Scott Key would capture the scene before him in a poem titled “the Defense of Fort McHenry.”

The poem was later attached to the tune of a popular drinking song. The original, a boisterous hard-to-sing sober song of a Gentleman’s Club in London known as the Anacreon. Appropriately the lyric called “To Anacreon in Heaven.” Anacreon one of the more serviceable Greek gods fit to the task of wine, women and song. It is probable this song regularly filled the throats of our Founding Fathers.