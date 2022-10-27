On September 14, 1814, at about 6 a.m., a lawyer/poet named Francis Scott Key would capture the scene before him in a poem titled “the Defense of Fort McHenry.”
The poem was later attached to the tune of a popular drinking song. The original, a boisterous hard-to-sing sober song of a Gentleman’s Club in London known as the Anacreon. Appropriately the lyric called “To Anacreon in Heaven.” Anacreon one of the more serviceable Greek gods fit to the task of wine, women and song. It is probable this song regularly filled the throats of our Founding Fathers.
Our national anthem accurately reports that September morning on the Baltimore roads, where 19 British gunships pummeled Fort McHenry for 24 hours using massive 8 and 10 inch mortars. What they called bombers. For good measure adding Congreve rockets good for about a thousand yards, the rocket tubes made of malleable iron designed to sky-burst and shower the ground with high velocity shrapnel. These missiles launched from a rocket ship created the indelible image of what was to become the Star Spangled Banner.
Key was a “night guest” aboard the HMS Tounant, as a member of the truce envoy he was detained during the attack on McHenry to prevent his spreading the intelligence of British tactics. On that September morning the Fort raised the garrison flag, a standard morning ritual to replace the smaller size storm flag. The garrison flag being a fabulous 30 x 42 foot monster Key may have seen from the deck of the Tounant, a distance of 8 miles. Perhaps this moment was less seen than felt. Poets are prone to what lawyers are not. Which of these was Francis Scott Key on this September morn we shall ever after guess. Either way the scene is inscribed on our hearts. On that morning, far away on the fort’s ramparts, the flag was still there.
The Star Spangled Banner of Fort McHenry is the second version of the Banner song. The first was Key’s earlier poem “When the Warrior Returns” about the Barbary War 1801-1805, a war at President Jefferson’s edict. Involving a dozen Marines and a couple hundred mercenaries to over-throw the caliph of Libya and its piratical habit for ransoming sailors and cargo. This poem also set to the tune of Anacreon in Heaven. The lyric did not catch on, if did its line about a certain “star spangled” flag.
That the Star Spangled Banner won out as the nation’s anthem over Hail Columbia, over Yankee Doodle, over Home on the Range, over America the Beautiful among others to include Arlo Guthrie’s version of the City of New Orleans … is a touch curious. At 19, count ‘em, 19 semitones the Star Spangled Banner is a song to wound the throat of any singer who opens the Banner on an uncautious note. This song is designed for the inebriated throat who doesn’t give a rat’s patoie about the key, Francis Scott or otherwise.
On that September morning, the land advance on Fort McHenry had been repulsed on a spit of land, the British felt vulnerable and withdrew. The 19 ship British fleet had pounded the fort to little effect and those damnable rebels yet flying their rag in their good sovereign’s face. This morning that flag was even bigger and braver than it was before the battle began. We now know it was in fact a bigger braver flag that Fort commander Armistead had paid a local flag maker $405.90 to make. The British weighed anchor that same morning, departing for an invasion attempt at New Orleans. This episode to run into another lyricist named John Horton who commemorated that battle.
That the Star Spangled Banner is difficult sing is perhaps what endears us to this tune. Because this America thing is also difficult, to balance personal freedoms against public efficiency and safety. Democracies are not designed to be efficient, they gain when the citizen is truly involved to the goal, and that goal becomes manifest, the American principle.
That monster flag was run up Fort McHenry’s mast on that smoke-filled morning, to rise over the calm of Baltimore Harbor, its big colors lifted by the offshore breeze, as the Brits pulled anchor and slipped out on Chesapeake Roads. The Brits to that juncture in the war had been on a roll, having overrun Washington D.C. the month previous, gleefully burning the Presidential mansion, looted the city, ransacked the countryside. But this snot-nosed rabble wouldn’t take the hint for an orderly return to His Majesty’s realm. They and their flag, off-key ever since.