It was opening day for pheasant hunting in October of 1964. Husband Ivan and five hunting buddies had left the previous day for Bijou Hills, South Dakota. They went to South Dakota every year to pheasant hunt, and they would take two pick-up trucks with attached campers and stay on a cousin’s property. The cousin and his wife owned and rented several hundred acres which were heavily populated with pheasants.
Ivan enjoyed pheasant hunting, and so he had previously bought shotguns for our two oldest sons so they could go pheasant hunting in our area. Dean was twelve and Ron was ten years old, and I had them take the Gun Safety Course offered by the Rock County 4-H. We had many pheasants in the fence lines of our farm plus a railroad bordered our land. Numerous pheasants sheltered in the trees and brush growing along the side of the tracks. Pheasant hunting season opened at noon and within an hour each boy proudly brought home a pheasant.
It was Saturday, and I happened to be playing the organ for a wedding at eight o’clock in the evening. Many parents and guest were dairy farmers and milking had to be done first. I returned home at eleven o’clock, and I was surprised to see that all the lights were still on in the house. After all, the boys were always in bed by ten o’clock.
When I walked into the kitchen, I was met by our three sons standing side by side. Ron spoke first. “Mom, I was cleaning my gun, and I aimed it at the red dot on the Red Dot Potato Chip box on top of the refrigerator. I didn’t know there was a shell left in the gun, and when I clicked it, the shell went through the red dot and shot a hole in the wall.” Dean spoke next. “I was in the living room cleaning my gun and when I heard the shot, I jumped up and spilled the jar of oil on the new carpet”. Gary, who was only six years old, excitedly explained, “I was in bed and the noise scared me. I jumped out of bed, and I could hardly get downstairs. All the plaster came off the wall and there was so much white dust and broken plaster on the steps that I could hardly see to go down the stairs.”
In disbelief I went to check out the situation. Yes, Ron made a perfect shot into the center of the red dot on the potato chip box. There was a hole in the wall, plus the wallpaper had been ripped and shredded. The shell went through the wall and the vibration caused the plaster to start cracking on the stair wall, and the entire wall came down. I then checked the living room and there was a round circle of oil in the carpet in the middle of the room. I ordered my sons to find a shovel, a pail or basket and to start removing the plaster from the stair steps. I started with the oil in the rug. It was one o’clock before we headed to bed.
I just so happened to be teaching fifty-five piano and organ students each week, and I had to have the house presentable by three o’clock on Monday afternoon. I patched the hole above the refrigerator, and I had extra wallpaper that I could use for repairs. All the furniture had to be wiped with a damp cloth to remove the white dust. I tossed a rug over the oil spot. I found someone local to plaster the wall about six months later.
Situations in life can suddenly change. On July 5, 1965, Ivan and I were blessed with identical twin daughters, Debbie Jean and Denise Joy. Ivan proudly called his hunting buddies to let them know that “He not only had a new daughter but two of them.” He also added, “I won’t be able to go pheasant hunting this fall, since I need to stay home and help take care of the girls.
There never was another pheasant hunting trip to Bijou Hills, South Dakota.