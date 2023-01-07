“Nothing is better than agriculture, nothing richer, nothing sweeter, nothing more fitting for a free person.” Cicero 56 BC
The farm people on Oak Grove Ridge trace their roots to Norway and Ireland, with a few from England, Germany, and Sweden. The Norwegians leaned toward the Lutheran churches and the Irish worshipped at the Catholic churches.
The Scheckel family were of German descent, actually Luxembourg, but Dad said we were German, and I didn’t know any better growing up. We were Catholic because his folks were Catholic, and his parents were Catholic, … and so on. We tend to go in the direction we’re pushed, do we not?
I walk through the cemetery at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seneca in the middle of Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin. I know these people, grew up with them, helped them thresh grain, bale hay, cut wood, butcher, and fill silo in the late 1940s and 1950s. What good people and good farmers.
I read the gravestones and the memories flow. Ah, the Inghams. We Scheckel kids walked one mile to and from the Oak Grove one-room school, each of us for eight years, and one of the three farms we passed was the Ingham farm.
Jack Ingham, with a noticeable speech impediment caused by being kicked in the head by a horse at age ten, seemed to start every sentence with a “By God,” as in “By God, Alvin, we sure need some rain.”
Tom Ingham. We three Scheckel boys were at a farm auction. Tom, a Lucky Strike dangling out the side of his mouth, sidles up to us and advised, “Don’t scratch your nose or you may end up buying something.” Tom died of a massive heart attack while pouring milk into a cream separator. I was a pallbearer at Tom Ingham’s funeral in 1962.
Bob Ingham. Tall, lanky, affable. He served on the Oak Grove School Board for many years. All three Ingham men were single, and all three attended the Fall Basket Social, the Christmas Program, and the end-of-the-year picnic.
Joe and Bill Bernier were also bachelor brothers. Theirs was the first farm we passed on the way to school. Joe was gregarious and talkative, whereas Bill was quiet and taciturn. The pair walked the quarter mile to visit and play cards with my folks, especially in the wintertime. Joe wore a floppy hat and bib overalls. He sat in the same rocking chair and carried a tin of tobacco and a book of cigarette paper.
Joe would retrieve a tin of Prince Albert tobacco from the bib of his overalls, then reach in and extract a book of cigarette paper and tear off a sheet, all while talking. He would shape the cigarette paper in the form of a trough, hold the cigarette paper between two fingers and open the lid on the bright red Prince Albert tobacco can. Holding the tin horizontally, Joe would tap the top side, moving back along the trough of paper, and carefully fill the cigarette paper with shredded tobacco.
Joe closed the lid on the tobacco can with one hand, and while holding the tobacco-filled tray in the other, placed the Prince Albert can back in his bib overalls. Now was the only time he stopped talking. Carefully, Joe Bernier took a hold of both sides of the tobacco tray paper, brought it up to his lips, ran his tongue along the outside, lowered it, and carefully brought the other side of the tobacco paper over the top of the exposed tobacco and gently pressed it against the wetted side. It made a nice seal. He started talking again.
Joe placed the roll-your-own cigarette in a corner of his mouth, jiggling it up and down as he talked and laughed. He brought out a little box of matches, and with one leg crossed over the other, the bottom of his shoe was exposed to a striking match head. He brought the flame up to the end of the cigarette, took a few inhaling drags, and leaned far back in the chair, held his head back, and told another Irish joke. The smoke rose to the ceiling. Joe Bernier’s ritual never changed. The three Scheckel boys, Phillip, Bob, and I found it fascinating. Joe could blow smoke rings. We boys would climb up on an adjacent chair and run our hands through the smoke ring.
Joe Bernier died in January 1951. After a surgery, he went to recover in the Anton Laskaskie house in Seneca. Mrs. Laskaskie was his sister. He died during the night, a probable stroke.
It was bitter cold on January 30, 1951, the day of the funeral. I remember going into the Laskaskie house where the wake was held and walking with Dad and Mom over to the casket. There were lots of people talking in low voices. I was eight years-old and it was the first time I saw a dead person.
I stroll to where my parents, Alvin and Martha Scheckel, are buried. Within a few feet are the markers for Lawrence and Iona Rosenbaum who lived back on Oak Grove Ridge as far the road would go. Any further and you drop off the bluff and into the Mississippi River. They farmed marginal land and had a gorgeous view of the River. Their eight kids attended the Oak Grove one-room school along with eight of the Scheckel kids.
Our family visited them several times a year and had great fun playing yard games of tag and hide-and-go-seek while the parents visited. Their Farmall H tractor always seemed to have a dead battery. They parked that Farmall on a slope near the house. To get the tractor going, an older lad, Bill or Rodney, would turn on the key, push in the clutch with one foot and the other foot on the brake, release the brake, and the tractor rolled down the hill. With a little speed, the boy would release the clutch and the engine would be started by the wheel power through the drive train. I thought that was pretty clever.
The Kozelka family lived just north of us on Oak Grove Ridge. Rudy Kozelka and his wife, Florence, raised 11 children, 10 to adulthood. The family moved up out of Kettle Hollow and bought a 50-acre farm, but Rudy worked on bridge construction during the week. We Scheckel boys admired the fences Rudy and his kids built from old railroad ties. We walked to Oak Grove School for eight years with the Kozelka kids.
The youngest Kozelka kid was not born when Rudy passed away suddenly in their house in 1970 at age 54. Florence was left to raise 10 children. She rented out the farm and became a cook for the Seneca School District. She passed away on September 12, 2022, at age 101.
Wandering through St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Seneca rekindles memories of the good people of Oak Grove Ridge. Most all were descendants of northern European immigrants, farming the undulating patchwork of the Driftless Area of Crawford County. They felt close to God, their family, and the land.
Larry Scheckel is the author of Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers and Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School. Contact info: Larry Scheckel, 1113 Parkview Dr., Tomah, WI 54660, (608) 372-3362, lscheckel@charter.net