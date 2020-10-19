“The Goldenrod is yellow.
The corn is turning brown.
The trees in apple orchards,
with fruit are bending down.”
— Helen Hunt Jackson
I have been making frequent trips to various apple orchards from Poplar Grove, to Monroe, and on to Walters Road and the Sugar Creek area. Therefore, it must be autumn!
My kids always ask me, “Why are you making so many pies? You don’t have an army to feed or extra freezer space anymore.” They are probably correct, but then again, one never knows what might come up.
One thing that I do know that is coming up is Halloween. You can’t miss it! Almost every establishment has a ghoulish mask, candy corn, scarecrow, or pumpkin displayed center stage. Of course, there are other places putting the Halloween items on the sale rack and putting the Christmas items out for our purchasing pleasure.
Halloween wasn’t such a big deal when I was growing up on the farm. Our family never celebrated All Hallowed Saints Eve, better known as Halloween, with gusto and great fanfare.
Dad would manage to procure a pumpkin for each of us kids, or the men would throw a few pumpkin seeds around the manure pile early in spring and wait for them to grow. We would carve out the traditional jack-o-lantern, scoop out the slimy innards on newspaper spread on the dining room table, and then try to light a candle in the rotund, orange fruit.
Our costumes were usually hobos, cowboy/cowgirls, Bozo the Clown or the simple Lone Ranger black mask. A sheet always served as Casper the Friendly Ghost.
We would run over to Grandpa and Grandma’s for trick or treat, and then Mom would drive us to three or four of the nearest neighbors. Often, we would look forward to getting a piece of Bit O’Honey, a stick of Juicy Fruit gum, Bazooka Bubble Gum, a Mary Jane or Tootsie Roll.
I found out much later that Mother would call the neighbors ahead of time to let them know that we were coming. Even then, an older couple might give each of us a dime rather than candy. All was welcome.
History.com states, “One quarter of all the candy sold annually in the U.S. is purchased for Halloween.” They also go on to share that Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday after Christmas. That is truly amazing!
A Halloween Party
Gary and Gail Murphy and their grandparents, the Merricks, invited the students of our rural school to a Halloween party in their deep and dark woods when I was in third grade.
We all walked down the hill from Jefferson Prairie Grade School, west on Highway W (now Highway 67) to the woods. It was a spooky, arduous struggle to get through the heavy brush and twigs to the seemingly far distant bonfire; however, once there we had an enjoyable time.
We played “Here Kitty, Kitty,” bobbed for apples in a big washtub, blindly touched peeled grapes (eyeballs), wet and cold spaghetti and macaroni (intestines) and handled a big fresh beef heart. Then we roasted wieners, burned and browned marshmallows, and rode on a horse drawn wagon back to the farmstead where our parents picked us up. It was an exhilarating, spooky night.
I came across an old diary the other day. Now, I really shouldn’t share someone else’s personal reflections, but Mom and Dad seemed to do a lot more celebrating of Halloween then I ever realized.
Mom wrote in her diary:
“October 31, 1941, — Rained and poured in eve of Halloween so neighborhood kids didn’t do much damage. I didn’t hear that anyone had soaped windows or had tipped any outhouses over.”
“October 31, 1942, — Had Halloween party for five couples … Eddie and Irene Sommers, Ester and Wally Kemmerer, Harold and Glorian Johnson, Faye and Ernie Twist, and Katherine Vaughn and Kenneth Hessler. Had buffet supper and played cards. Brother was home from service, and his friends were out running through the woods…”
“November 1, 1942, — Left for hospital and got there at 6:00 a.m. New baby boy, David was born at 10:15 a.m. Dr. Thomas was doctor. It rained.”
That certainly must have been some Halloween party!
We can’t stop the ripening of harvest ready apples or corn, but we can stop and take a moment to record our activities and recollections in a diary or journal.
A good diary will spark memories and if nothing else, your children may find it long after you are gone and have a story to tell.