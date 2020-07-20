It is April 27th, 7:05 p.m. I am walking through the barn, the white gambrel with a Jamesway weathercock. I was on the center feed alley when it happened. They happened. Entering the middle door, Dutch, with an immediate hard right turn up the alley. They were noisy. Worse, they were boisterous, that next something beyond cheerful. All with the agility of a lightning strobe. They and their classic gossipy chirp. I ducked as they went by but didn’t need to. Barn swallows in flight are like that, articulate as a poet’s pen.
My family abandoned dairying for row crop in the early 1960s, the act included our first high cap well, miles of aluminum hand lines and potatoes of kinds called Early Gems, Lake Superiors, Belle Rush, Norgolds, shipped out in hundred pound burlap sacks, hand filled, hand sewn, loaded on oak-framed bag carts, loaded to semis, not a reefer in sight. It would be another decade before the first center pivot showed up, a generation to robotic baggers and ten pound poly, and irrigated vegetables as qualified as a hand-craft became something else. Understand that hand-craft agriculture is really back-craft agriculture.
I regretted giving up the milk cows, including that divine sense of being in some kind of harmony with another creature who were persons in their own right. Including the visceral feeling of being a good shepherd, a term the New Testament used to good effect, because everyone knew what a good shepherd meant. I don’t feel quite that same way toward the potato crop, if maybe the fields, the trees and the streams, persons in their own right.
I have wondered if being that herdsman, that tender of cows, shapes one’s mind and world view. A different sense and often separate sense, maybe the term is respect, of creatures and land, knowing their personhood, what daily chores make indelible, and how I came to know barn swallows, who from early May to the far side of August ruled that barn as surely as Caesar ruled Rome. The cow herd and its barn yard was the true and sublime environment of the barn swallow, with equal parts of manure and mud and flies, all coincident with an ideal form of manure mud adobe. A novel substance first invented by barn swallows, later to be copied in the land of Pharaohs and the Anasazi. Brick-like little dabs piled on bit by bit for cliff houses conversant with the fiber content of the manure-mud matrix, a true and formidable brick.
An issue arose when the USDA wanted to see those swallows absent from the milking alley of a Grade A dairy. Our father was of a separate mind, and as it sometimes happens, a separate ecology. To close off the barn to swallows during the summer wasn’t only impossible, it was historically incongruent, it was inhumane. It was ungodly. And not at all right, closing the barn of this already-warm herd of females of 1400 pounds each at 101°F. Initially the USDA directed Grade A herds to destroy the swallow colonies in their barns, only later to notice the effect swallows had on fly control without resort to fogging the barn with DDT, what we at the time thought quite fun. It was some charitable USDA inspector who described swallows as nonchemical fly control, swallows being a part of good herdsmanship that included the border collie.
The barn of my youth was a veritable cruise ship of barn swallows, a luxury possible because both manure and mud were plentiful. The closely spaced mow joists were filled with their cliff houses, the barn’s eaves likewise. A hundred such swallow nests attached to that barn would not be an exaggeration. Evening milking was conducted under a flight pattern as crowded and chaotic as O’Hare. The milk cans got covers, the fly population got its competition and Grade A milk had a standard hard to explain to official USDA.
My barns no longer have cows, instead are used for potato storage, occasionally soybeans, machinery, oats. Regularly I beg a couple front end loader buckets of fresh manure from a neighbor. I let him think it’s for our garden. I don’t tell it’s for my barn swallows and their mud bricks. Chicken manure doesn’t work quite so well. Horse is adequate enough but grass-fed cow is best.
Exodus 5:7, “ye shall no more give the people straw to make brick.” I believe this was the Pharaoh’s man talking. If you want to be cruel to people or swallows, take away the straw that makes their bricks durable. Homes durable. I tend to look at barn swallows as the people of my land, a garden hose rewets their mud puddle complete with the Exodus ingredient, grass-fed manure. I don’t suspect the Bible told the truth either. Why waste good straw when manure works better.