And God said, “Let the water teem with living creatures, and let birds fly above the earth across the vault of the sky.” Genesis 1:20
Birds seemed to be everywhere in the 1940s and 1950s on the 238-acre Scheckel farm outside of Seneca, Wisconsin in the heart of Crawford County. The nine Scheckel kids were keen to spot the first robin, if only for bragging rights. And sure enough, sometime in early March, the first shivering red-breasted feathery friends would be spotted on a fence post or electrical wire around the farmstead.
All my siblings agreed that these were the dumbest robins that God put on Earth. The intelligent ones stayed down in Texas or at least southern Missouri for another three or four weeks. Even if it was snowing, we would see robins scratching the ground searching for seeds to eat. Miraculously, they did survive and prosper.
We kept an eye out for the first swallows returning in springtime. They were graceful flyers. They started building their mud nests clinging to the rafters in the Small Barn. Swallows sat on the wires taking electricity to the Big Barn. Mourning doves did not come around the farmstead, but we could hear their plaintive call in the nearby woods. Ah, the oriole, building its nest way out on the springy twig.
Although they stayed around all winter, the cardinals started singing in the springtime, which they did not do all winter. Well, I could understand why. Who feels like singing when you’re freezing your feathery fanny?
We encountered birds on our mile walk on the gravel road to the one-room country Oak Grove School. Crafty crows, with their familiar “caw, caw,” alighted in fields while scavenging for food. We spotted bluebirds on fence posts, starlings on power lines, and robins singing “cheer up, cheer up.” Red-winged blackbirds, with a “conk-la-ree,” hid in the tall roadside brush. The redwings didn’t bother us on our walks in the fall. Their youngsters were out of the nests and on their own. Get too close to their nests in spring, however, and you got dive-bombed by protective mother birds. As a first grader, I wondered how the males got that bright splash of red, fringed by a bright yellow band, on each wing.
I had a genuine fear of these birds after Don Laskaski told us younger Scheckel boys, “Yeah, those red-winged blackbirds will dive down and take your head clean off, and while you’re lying dead on the ground, the crows will come and peck at your tummy and eat your guts out.”
I told this harrowing tale to Mom while she was picking the last of the summer cucumbers. She straightened up, laughed, and said, “Birds will do no such thing. He’s just trying to scare you.” That comforted me somewhat, but I always kept a leery eye out. I’m a tad older now, and I find the redwing blackbird magnificent.
Putting up hay with a team of horses was a quiet affair, without motors or engines. The horses made little noise. When putting up hay loose, not baled, one could hear songbirds, notice hawks soaring overhead riding the thermals, searching for mice, and crows cawing in the distant woods. It was a chance to admire the patchwork of fields, woods, and neighboring farmsteads. The hay loader emitted a bunch of low-volume noises due to all those machine parts, gears, and drive chains. But for the most part, haying was quiet, slow-paced, and picturesque.
I remember watching the sickle of the McCormick Deering 5-ft hay mower move back and forth, and the steady rapid chit-chit-chit sound. I can picture the hay stalks falling back and the horse heads bobbing up and down, the smell of fresh cut hay, birds fluttering away, and the wind whipping the tops of the hay fields in undulating waves. Those sights and sounds stay with a farm boy forever.
Meadowlarks are one of the most beautiful birds we encountered on the Oak Grove Ridge farm. Their flutelike song brightened the day.
The Western Meadowlark, with its vibrant yellow breast crossed by a black V-shaped band, was a frequent sight on our farm. The feathers on the back are streaked dark tan and white and spotted with black dots. These songbirds had a long beak and pink legs. Meadowlarks build their nest right on the ground, usually in the hay field or pastureland. Meadowlarks on the Scheckel farm were flushed out of the nests when the hay mower went through the field. Sometimes we would find the nest deep down in the cut hay and see white grayish eggs with black specks.
Killdeer also build their nests on the ground, where their eggs and baby chicks are particularly vulnerable to predators. We kids were intrigued by the killdeer’s clever ploy to protect their nest.
When a foe got too close, the killdeer moved away from the nest, dragging one of its wings as if it was broken and flapping desperately with the other, and sending out a fake shrieking distress call.
Mother killdeer expects the intruder will chase after the seemingly helpless bird, instead of getting closer to the nest. When enough distance is established between the nest and the predator, the adult killdeer flies off.
This distraction display is known as the “broken wing act”, and is potentially very dangerous for the adult, but it has saved countless killdeer nests from being discovered and raided by predators. As for the killdeer chicks, they are known to run away from the nest site while the predator is being distracted by the adult.
While haying was all done with horses, a steel-wheeled Allis-Chalmers U and later, a Massey Harris ’44 tractor pulled a 2-bottom plow to turn over the sod. Flocks of birds would follow the tractor-plow combo. The freshly turned soil was like a food bank for the birds looking for worms and grubs.
All the Scheckel kids slept upstairs: the boys in one bedroom, the girls in another. On a few occasions, when a really bad thunderstorm moved across southwestern Wisconsin, Mom called us all downstairs. I can recall her sitting in a chair silently praying the rosary, working the beads, while Dad sat in his usual rocking chair reading a newspaper or the Farm Journal.
We always disconnected the radio antenna from the radio. Our antenna wire ran from the house to the windmill with insulators on both ends and a lead-in wire from the antenna under the window and into the house. There was no need to have lightning destroy our Philco and miss the Lone Ranger, Roy Rodgers or Cisco Kid.
After one terrible July storm we found over 80 birds, mostly sparrows, lying dead in the front yard under the trees. The high winds and pounding rain took a ferocious toll. Lightning struck some nearby trees in the knoll. A huge branch lay on the ground surrounded by thousands of splinters. Later I learned that the tremendous heat from the lightning strike boiled the sap and expanded the trunk and the tree exploded like a bomb.
When my two brothers and I advanced to the age of ten or eleven, we were allowed to take the single-shot .22 Stevens rifle out into the farmstead and pling things, like bean and pea cans. We were permitted to shoot sparrows and pigeons, but not robins, swallows, or cardinals.
High on our most-wanted-bird list was the blue jay. The blue jay, and the starling, were the criminals of farmstead birds. Jays are territorial bullies. They will steal a nest and eject eggs that have already been laid.
One time my brother, Phillip, shot an owl, that was in an old dead tree across the road. It was nighttime, right after milking. He walked up to the wounded bird, and it dug its claws into Phillip’s arm. This owl had a wingspan of well over six feet. After ensuring the owl was dead, he took it down to the milkhouse and showed it to Dad and Mom. These birds were fair game because the owls and hawks would come into the brooder house and chicken pens that were between the Big Barn and the house. The contemptible, brazen gall of those birds! That chicken coop was no more than 60 feet from the house, and those owls thought they could just fly right in and help themselves to our livelihood. The White Rock roosters were kept in that pen for butchering and selling, not to feed the owls.
We did not normally shoot pigeons, although we had a lot of them on the farm. Pigeons were suspected of carrying diseases from farm to farm. They made their nests inside the top of the Big Barn. A ladder rose from the floor of the Big Barn up to the gable, and we often climbed it. There was a little platform at the top. You could look out the back of the barn and see the distant farms and fields. From that perch, it seemed like the land went on forever. You could look down to the base of the barn and it appeared you were hundreds of feet in the air.
Birds on our farm were a special delight. Their freedom to go anywhere was intriguing. It must be so wonderful to soar above earth, I thought, and look down on us mortals. Their varying songs and sounds teased the senses, a multi-sensory experience that still brings joy.