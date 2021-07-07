The Scheckel boys grew up on the 238-acre farm near Seneca in the middle of Crawford County in the 1940s and 1950s. We went after bounties that were paid for gophers and moles. Gophers and moles created tunnels in the soil, and those tunnels and holes, it was believed, led to erosion on the steep hillsides. Crawford County also paid bounties on rattlesnakes, wolves, owls, and foxes.
Cat was a beautiful yellow-gold calico cat who wandered onto the Scheckel farm and found a home. It just might be because we put out a crust of bread imbedded in a saucer of milk. We simply called her Cat. We would observe Cat out in the fields and along the roadway, crouching down, as stealthy as could be, not making a move. Cat was waiting, watching, ready to pounce on a mouse or, as we hoped, a gopher. We knew what Cat was up to, so we did not disturb her. Later we would see Cat walking across the lawn, a gopher dangling from her mouth.
We would slowly approach Cat, convince her to drop her prey, get the pincers from the garage, cut off that prized tail, and return the gopher to her. We had figured out how to get her motivated. If Cat didn’t get her gopher returned, she might not bring us another gopher. Cat might eat that gopher out in the pasture and we would never be the wiser.
Cat was a moneymaker. You see, Cat hunted gophers, and gophers had a Crawford County bounty of a nickel and mole feet garnered a quarter. Monies paid for rattlesnakes varied depending on the number of rattles or eggs.
Dad drove us three Scheckel boys over to the Sprosty place every late October, when the gopher and mole season was over. We would take our cache of gopher tails and mole feet preserved in salt in a peanut butter jar over to the Chuck Sprosty farm.
Sprosty led us into the garage workshop, unscrewed the lid, and poured the contents out onto a newspaper. Phillip fished a gopher tail out of the pyramid of salt and started counting. Phillip, age 8, “One, two, three, four..”
Sprosty, “Wait now, that one’s pretty short, you sure that’s a full tail.”
Bob countered, “Yes, it is. Cat ate the rest.”
Sprosty, tall and lean, sporting an Allis-Chalmers cap, said, “OK, then we’ll count that one.” I believe he gave a knowing glance and nod to Dad. The Sprosty family were parishioners at our St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and we knew all the Sprosty kids: Joe, John, Martin, Bill, Mary, and Phyllis. We were in the same Saturday morning religion classes, and the June two-week summer religious classes held at Seneca High School.
The Scheckels also owned a mole trap, a plunger-style device that had six sharp tines that were released into the mole tunnel. We set that trap on a regular basis and snared six to ten moles every summer. Moles have two large front paws, perfect for tunneling. Both front feet were cut off and stored in the salt-filled jar.
After all the gopher tails were tallied, 18 in all, Bob started on the mole feet.
Bob, “One, two, three, ..”
Sprosty, “Hold it a second, two mole feet count as one mole.”
Lawrence, “Maybe these moles had only one front paw.”
Dad intervened, “Boys, the rule is two feet is just one mole. You know there ain’t no such thing as a one-paw mole.” Sprosty affirmed with smile and grunt. “Yah.”
Phillip took over the counting, this time separating out two mole feet as one mole, “one, two, three..”
We had 14 feet for a count of seven moles. Gopher tails brought a nickel and mole feet were worth a quarter, a grand total of $2.65. Sprosty led us into the farmhouse, counted out the money, and gave it to Phillip. It was Phillip’s job to split the big haul between the three of us and make sure Bob and I got paid. We would see to that.
Our neighbor, John Payne, told us that a sure-fire way to catch gophers was to use cougar urine. He said that there was only one problem. “It’s hard to get that cougar to hold still while you hold that little cup down there.” Our Dad laughed at that one, but us boys didn’t get the joke.
We did realize that if a bounty was offered for gophers, they must be bad, and it was our sacred duty to rid the countryside of these varmints. A whole bunch of gophers were digging holes in the pasture north and east of the barn, and we made catching them a sport.
Plinking gophers with our single-shot .22 rifle on a warm summer day was high entertainment. But great excitement came while drowning them out. We would fill milk cans with water from the cow tank, load them onto the stone boat, hook the stone boat to the drawbar of the Massey Harris ‘44 with the log chain, and pull the water cargo out to the hog pasture. We had a shovel, rake, and hoe as weapons. We were ready to do battle!
We searched around for nearby gopher holes and marked each one with a stick, dried cow pie or thistle stalk. We thought gophers had an entrance hole and an exit hole. In school we’d seen pictures of rodents living under ground.
We had a plan. We poured water into the upper hole, believing the water would run downhill and flood the gopher’s haven. Faced with certain death by drowning, that gopher would come out of the hole, at which time we would dispatch the critter with our shovel.
Phillip dipped water from the milk can into a small coffee can, then poured the water into the hole. Bob and I carefully scanned the area to watch for emerging gophers. More water, more watching. The tension heightened when the water supply got low.
On rare occasions, a gopher drenched with water would emerge from a hole and we would give chase. Shovel and pitchfork at the ready to club the poor sucker!
Often, we would pour water into one hole and observe water coming out another and no gopher. How could that be? Surely, its entire underground domain was flooded. No gopher could survive that, we thought.
We conjured up ways by which that gopher could live through such a deluge. We were sure the gopher must have planned for such an emergency. They probably dug a chamber that was higher than the lowest gopher hole, so water ran out the gopher hole, but was never high enough to reach the safety of his emergency cavity. Maybe he had two, even three different escape tunnels. Clever devils, these gophers! We joked about them having a standby scuba diving outfit to don when they saw the Massey Harris ’44, stone boat, an array of weapons, and three eager-for-bounty boys noisily pulling into their realm.
I would estimate that we were successful in getting one gopher every time we spent an hour or two taking two ten-gallon milk cans down into the hog pasture. Still, despite the meager nickel’s worth of payment, the experience was worth every nickel!