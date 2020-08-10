Editor’s note: This is part three of three of this story. See the previous two editions of The Country Today for parts one and two.
I slept a deep, swaying sleep for a time. When I awoke, it was to a jolting stop. We were switching somewhere, and after two or three more bumps a voice out of the night cried, “Emigrant car, not so hard!” The next bump seemed milder. Then we stopped, and the sound of the chuffing switcher and the bumping of cars faded.
When my brother called down to Bob, “Where are we?” I caught his reassuring answer. “St. Paul freight yards I guess. I think we’ll sit quiet for several hours. Better catch as much sleep as you can.”
Jack whimpered softly, and one of the cows lowed with the strangeness. Some of the magic was gone now. The mattress was no longer so comfortable; the air was close and smelled of manure and coal smoke. A part of me said this was the great adventure, but another part wanted to be back in the square house by the big maple tree.
We were awakened by the plinking of milk striking Bob’s pail and the busy clucking of hens in their crates. A foggy, gray world lay abroad in the freight yard. Dozens of tracks stretched about us, some lined with cars; box-cars like ours, flat cars, gondolas, a couple of cabooses. A gully filled with black water lay near our car alone on its siding. It was a cheerless outlook for two boys already homesick and uneasy. The hired man sounded as cheerful as ever.
“Likely be a lay-over. Maybe more’n we figured on. Soon’s we have breakfast I’ll go scout around some, maybe find out for sure when we’re due out. Okay?”
How did grown-ups manage to be so cheerful in spite of everything? Besides, the scouting — which certainly appealed to me — wouldn’t include my brother and me. We were still strictly non-existent as far as the railroad was concerned. And that day as we sighted a railroad detective wandering through the yards, peeking into a number of cars, it settled things. That was a day for some games and books Mom had been wise enough to force upon us. It turned out to be a very long day in an emigrant car in the dingy wide-open spaces of the St. Paul freight yards.
In the late afternoon our spirits rose. Bob climbed back into the car some time after four with bottles of pop and his usual cheerful grin.
“Get ready to roll, boys,” he said briskly. “About 5 the brakeman tells me. And from then on it ought to be nonstop.”
We decided to save the pop until departure. We were ready and then some, tucked behind our barricades, tired, dirty, homesick, yet still hopeful and still scared.
“Here she comes, our engine!” Bob yelled.
The bump was firm but very welcome, perhaps even by Jack and the cows. We had been a long time sitting. Any movement was welcome.
A half hour of wondrously complicated switching suddenly was over. There followed a breathless quiet, a sharp “’Board!,” and gentle movement. Exhaust cracked again and again in great staccato huffs. We gathered speed, swayed around curves, creaked, clicked. Our spirits rose quickly with the travel music. And this time we felt even more expectancy. It was the last day, the last lap.
Rolling out of the Minnesota River Valley with its scrub oak and rolling, patchy hillsides, we soon saw the flat prairies and farm groves so different from our Wisconsin homeland. Small towns clustered beside the tracks with what even to our youthful eyes was a more “western” look. The towns we had known seemed older, nestled in trees, settled in. I didn’t know then what I know now, looking back. But much of the country we saw that day had really only been settled for fifty years. It was different, but we didn’t know how nor why.
Then all at once, at about 10 o’clock, we were slowing for a yard sign which read “Tracy.” We saw a fair-sized switch yard, grain elevators and beyond the station, coal sheds, water tower and large brick roundhouse of a division point on the railroad. After that we had to duck back into hiding while the inevitable switching and shunting went on. When the locomotive sound retreated, again the stillness. When we crawled out of hiding, our emigrant car stood beside a freight unloading platform. Across the way, beyond a tree-lined railroad park with benches, was a line of stores and shops. It was my first sight of Tracy’s South, or “front,” street skyline.
“Circle the wagons, boys!” Bob Shepard called. “We’re camping here for good. But first, we gotta’ eat!”
As we walked off the plank platform, crossing the grassy park, we could see the B and Y Cafe. Mixed up as I was, I still could hardly wait for the large meal of roast veal and all the trimmings that followed.
No covered wagon family ever looked more longingly for food and rest than did the hired man, my brother Bill, and I — we who had crossed the plains a little way in a a freight car.