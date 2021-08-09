The job is gone now, along with churning butter and lighting kerosene lamps. But I remember when hauling bundles on a thresh run was a way of life for late summers on the farm. And I remember, too, when I considered that job to be the measure of a man — a line, so to speak, between boy and adult. But let me tell you how it was, that first day on the job, hauling bundles to a threshing machine in the thirties.
When I harnessed Bess and Jill that early August morning, an uncertain dread began in me, beneath the grip of leather made greasy by oil and sweat. The creak and rustle of the heavy strap was mixed with hungry grinding sounds of the horses nuzzling oats in their feed boxes. Jill nickered gently in her throat; I was reassured. The team was a friendly part of a day that lay heavily before me. It was man’s work, hauling bundles. I did not feel confident. The sweat I felt now beneath my arms and neck was not alone from the heat of the day; plainly, I was scared.
Harness on; bridle in hand. There was the liquid, thunking sound the bit makes when it is pushed between a horse’s lips and settled over the tongue. Out through the dim barn door into early sun and a hot wind, bringing with it the smell of dry stubble and road dust and tasseled corn. Hook the neckyoke straps and raise the wagon pole. Hitch the tugs, dropping two links on Jill who needed to be hooked short because she was eager and pulled ahead.
I was into the rack and clucking to the team when my father raised a hand.”
“You don’t have a pitch fork,” he reminded me.
I felt the red slide up out of my collar. I had been too eager, too nervous, and it has shown.
But I was on my way at last. I let the wind fan my hot face and the wagon rattle bust music on the gravel road. At Wilshire’s I rumbled past the barn and stopped importantly while Charlie, the machine boss, pointed directions.
“See ‘em loadin’ up just over the rise there? We wanta clean off that ten acres of oats first, see?”
I did not really listen. My eyes were on the bundle teams already leading. Panic pulled at me; I would be late. The older hands would jeer. My insides turned over with a sickening retch of boyish fear. I slapped the lines awkwardly on the horses’ backs.
Beyond the dusty field road I drove between rows of oat shocks with their yellow straw weathered in the hot sun. The wagon wheels rolled through the stubble with a brittle crackling, muffled only a little by the dusty ground beneath.
Some sense of my inexperience must have prompted the bronzed giant, loading whole shocks at a throw. Even as I hesitated, hauling back on the lines, the giant’s arm swept up in a motioning arc. I swung the team in beside a row of shocks and spoke to the horses.
Then I was out of the rack and hard at work. This building of a satisfactory load of grain bundles — the books call them “sheaves” — is a special project itself, too detailed to report here.
When I began to take the load in toward the thresher, I became aware of a fear I had suppressed for a long time. Boys like to drive horses, but not to guide them into confined places, close to a rocking monster with whirling pulleys.
My giant partner had already chosen the left side of the feeder, so it was now my lot to drive in next to the tractor drive belt. This swaying, slapping, endless length of fiber and canvas terrified some horses; each time the splice came around, there was an audible crack, like the lash of a monstrous whip. But past this serpent I did guide Bess, the left hand horse of my team, close enough so that the rack side almost brushed that scraping terror. My palms oozed sweat; a flush that was not the day’s heat enveloped my face. Then I was in place, calling a shaky “whoa” to the team.
I found now that unloading, too, was hard. Pitch the bundles rapidly but one at a time. Space them evenly with your partner; stick the fork, thrust, turn, swing.
Yellow dust smarted my eyes and pricked with a dry, earthy smell in my nose. Unbelievable heat eddied from the bar lot and out of the load itself like the smoke of some Harvest Hell. I was offended by the stench of sweat; then I found that it was my own drenched body.
When I had found the last twine-bound bundle in the corner of the rack, and when every bone and muscle in me cried out, I swung the team carefully away from the machine. The curt nod of the separator boss surprised me. I felt a rush of satisfaction.
It was one load only of dozens I would haul. But it had been the first. And perhaps I had not done so badly. When I slapped the team into a trot and emerged beyond the grove, the wind struck with a great cooling rush. I lifted my hat and felt the icy kiss on my head. Driving with one hand gripping the lines hard, I stared down at the blister beginning to form on the other hand. This, I decided again, was man’s work. My throat burned and my mouth tasted like bitter cotton. But I grinned to myself. There was an even chance I would make it.