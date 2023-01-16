Oh, did we raise chickens! It was a major source of income for the Scheckel family on the Oak Grove Ridge farm in the heart of Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin in the 1940s and 1950s.

Mom and Dad bought chicks wherever the price was right, which means the lowest price. They would drive to Olewien or Cedar Rapids in Iowa, or Prairie du Chien in Wisconsin. The female laying White Leghorn chicks were received in April.

Recommended for you