A previous yarn about the proliferation of cheese factories in Manitowoc County in the early 20th century brought back some interesting memories for me.
In fact, one of my earliest childhood memories pertaining to cheese factories came in 1937. I was three years old, the middle child of seven in my family. My father was a farmer, and his small herd of dairy cattle provided him with two of three milk cans of milk daily.
At that time farmers milked cows only twice a day, evenings and mornings. The evening milk was put in a can, which was place in a tank of cold water in a little shed attached to the barn. The shed had a well in it, so the water pumped up was probably around 50 degrees. That was cool enough to hold the milk until the morning milking the next day.
After the morning milking, whatever cans contained milk were loaded onto a shelf attached to the back of the car and taken to the cheese factory a mile or two away. There it was measured, tested for butter fat and dumped into the cheese vat. Most of the small local dairies only had one vat.
The cheese factories also served as a gathering place for the men who congregated there to bring their milk. News of the day, gossip about neighbors and the new pastor at church, etc. allowed them to keep in touch.
Because there was a cheese factory about every four miles, men came with a horse and buggy, pickup trucks or, like my dad, on the back of his car. Eventually, local contractors or even the cheese factory itself had trucks specially designed to carry milk cans.
In winter, some of the farmers came with horse-pulled bobsleds because the roads were not plowed or their driveways were blown shut. We had a particularly snow-filled lane, so Dad often went cross country since the fields were often blown clear. At times my older siblings would hitch a ride on the bobsled to make their walk to school a bit shorter.
My earliest memory I referred to at the beginning was a beautiful morning in June. Dad took me along in the car to the cheese factory. Once there, the cheesemaker’s wife took me by the hand and led me into her kitchen where she served me a bowl of fresh strawberries she had just picked topped with fresh yellow cream. I don’t have many memories of when I was three years old, but that one is lucid.
The rest of my story is also connected in a way to the cheese factory business, and it happened at the same general time in the early 1930s. The difference is I did not become aware of it until I was an adult.
As I was growing up, I had a neighbor man quite a bit older than myself. I knew him and his children, but we never really chatted. When his children moved away and his wife died, I made the effort to visit him in a retirement home. The story he told me then I had no inkling about.
My dad had a younger brother who owned a tavern and dance hall in a small crossroads community. Since the great part of his day was free, he also owned a truck with which he hauled milk from area farmers to a cheese factory nearby every morning.
His place of business was in a hilly forested area where there had always been rumors that during the years in the 1920s and 1930s when prohibition was the law, men had stills to make liquor — moonshine. It seems that was common knowledge among the people of the area and that my uncle was involved. Here is how it worked.
My uncle was married to the sister of one of the most popular dance band leaders in the area. He had connections with someone in Chicago who wished to buy the moonshine.
So the brothers-in-law met in some clandestine place, and my uncle brought the moonshine in his milk truck, and his brother-in-law provided him with beer bought from the Chicago connection wherever someone was brewing illegal beer.
The band leader had an instrument trailer for his band with which to haul the beer, and my uncle had his milk truck. Neither vehicle was in any way suspicious — except to the neighbors who were all aware of the operation.
They knew when the milk truck went down the rural road in mid-afternoon, long after the pick-up and delivery of milk to the cheese factory, that the sting was on. When the driver gave three short toots on his horn as he passed every farm, the farmers cheered, “Beer tonight at the tavern!”
Those neighbors not on the road he traveled were quickly notified on the party line. The neighbors were also quick to let my uncle know if any nice-looking car went down the dusty gravel road headed to his tavern. It might be the “revenuers.”
Prohibition ended in 1933, and I was born in 1934, so I only knew my uncle and his wife after that. They were both among the nicest people I knew. My dad died in 1937, and I know they helped my mom left with seven kids a lot. Every year at Christmas, the nicest gift each of us got was from my aunt.