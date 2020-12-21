Christmas Memories

Christmas for me as a kid was all about the magic. The vision of seeing Santa, his reindeer and sleigh flying across the starry night sky on December 24th was etched in my mind from the Christmas stories I would read about from my children’s books, and programs I would watch on the two local channels of our prehistoric metal framed television. The anticipation of Christmas and Santa coming started the beginning of December with every deed you did: good deeds were rewarded with comments of “Santa is coming,” and bad deeds got comments like, ”Santa won’t bring you any presents!”
Actually, I would be embarrassed to admit “I was a bit older” before I quit believing in Santa Claus. Back then, kids were naïve, not exposed to the realms of internet and such as they are now. Life was simple and pure in all its innocence.
I grew up on a farm in Vosse Coulee in southern Jackson County. I had only one brother, and he was six years older than me. While I was 5 and a big believer in Santa, he was 11 and past the believing stage. Since he was past the believing stage, he became a helper to my Mom and Dad to keep me “in the believer” stage. Dad had such good fun in playing out the scenes to keep me believing in Santa and the whole magic about Christmas.
So every Christmas Eve we had the same ritual: Dad would go to town in the afternoon to have a Tom and Jerry with his friends, but make sure he was home by 4 or 5 o’clock. Mom would stay in the house all day cooking oyster stew and goodies for supper. At 6 o’clock my Dad, brother and I would go to the barn to do the chores and milking. There was a herd of maybe 30 cows, some heifers in the other barn to feed and water, and calves in the cow barn to feed and bed. It would take us between 1 and 2 hours. On Christmas Eve the cows got extra feed and hay, the calves got bedded extra good, and the cats in the barn got extra milk and petting as a gift for their good service.
Unbeknown to me at the time, while I was busy in the barn helping Dad, he would have my brother sneak outside to the woodshed to drag a pair of skis across its roof to make it look like sleigh tracks. Thus, when the chores were done, and the milker pump got turned off, I was told to look out the barn door to see if I could see any evidence of Santa. Of course I would see the tracks! I remember to this day, looking out the door and seeing the tracks on the woodshed roof, and squealing delightfully, “He’s been here!” “He’s been here!” “I see the tracks on the roof!” My Dad would smile and say, “Gee, I wonder if Santa got you anything this year?” Between the frosty cold and the crunching snow, we could not get to the house fast enough!
Once in the house the first thing I would look for is the plate of cookies and milk Mom always left on the kitchen table for Santa. He got hungry and thirsty you know. Yup! The cookies were gone and the milk glass was empty. The next step was to peek in the living room at the Christmas tree, cut from our farm, to see if there were any presents under it. Wow! Presents all around it! Big ones, little ones.
Every year you were asked far in advance for the one thing you really wanted for Christmas from Santa Claus. (Of course there were limits!) In December you wrote him a letter, addressed to the North Pole, asking him for that gift and reminding him of your good deeds. And every year, miraculously, I always got that one present I really wanted. I remember the year I wanted a Barbie doll. Maybe they were too expensive, or maybe they were sold out, but I got a Midge doll instead. I did not care though. I had the little doll that I really wanted, and with shoes and dresses! Another year it was a bike. The bike was a little too big for me, but by summer it would fit me perfect.
Reality being, back in the 50s and 60s, farming life left not much extra money, if any, for things you didn’t need, but Mom and Dad did such a great job at the anticipation and joy of Santa’s coming, that they gave me much more than an annual special present, they gave me wonderful memories to cherish for the rest of my life.
Now that my two daughters have their own families, the extra special gift I get is when they all accompany me to my church’s Christmas Eve services. We have been doing this for many, many years. After services they come to the house for food, games, and family time. Times and events change, but for me Christmas is still a time of magic and anticipation!