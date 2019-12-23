It was Christmas morning the year of 1967 and four-year-old Melissa May was all excited as she sat on the couch with her coat and cap on, anxiously awaiting the delivery of a pony she had won.
The call came the night before telling us that our daughter’s name had been drawn as the winner of a Shetland pony, compliments of Brody’s Western Shop and Rodeo Grounds in Kellner, Wis. It was to be delivered Christmas morning.
That year we had done most of our Christmas shopping for our family of six children at Brody’s Western Store. Fancy belt buckles for the boys and western style pearl snap blouses for the girls. Dad needed a new Stetson hat and Mom got a pair of go-go boots.
The annual Kellner parade on the Fourth of July would see us all dressed up, riding on a float pulled by Dad’s team of Percheron horses. The older kids brought up the rear of the parade, riding their horses bareback with feathers decorating their halters.
Our children were also competitors in the annual Little Britches Rodeo, where they entered and competed in different events starting with mutton bustin’ to goat typing to steer wrestling.
So as the kids played with their games on this Christmas morning and Mom fixed the turkey in the oven, Melissa kept watch out the window for any movement of a truck and trailer. The moment finally arrived as a horse trailer pulled into the yard. Melissa was tight on Dad’s heels as he directed the driver to back up to the barn door. Then, the driver went into the trailer and as he led the little mare out, he introduced Cinnamon to Melissa. The beautiful animal lowered her head to receive Melissa’s affectionate hug.
Cinnamon’s mane and tail were long and she had a thick winter coat of deep reddish brown. But her midsection seemed much overweight. It was then that we were told that Cinnamon was due to give birth in another month or so. All mouths and eyes opened wide with delight as we absorbed the added surprise.
Cinnamon was given the best of care in a warm pen in the barn. Every day she was brushed and taken for a walk. She relished the time and attention Melissa spent talking to her and giving her treats.
On the morning of February 6, two days before Melissa’s fifth birthday, we found Cinnamon standing over a beautiful little foal. What a bonus! A pony for a Christmas present and a baby pony for a birthday present! We named her Ginger.
The following Fourth of July, Cinnamon carried Melissa in the Kellner parade with Ginger following close behind.