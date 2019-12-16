Remembering back on past Christmas mornings, my mind eventually goes to the time when I was too grown up for Santa Claus but still appreciated counting presents under the tree to see if Mom and Dad had been particularly generous. We were a family of four boys spaced three years apart with mathematical precision. During the Christmas I have in mind, it was as if we were five generations gathered around the tree awaiting the decree that we could begin to open presents. The year was 1967 — 52 years ago — amazing.
Jim was 16 and thinking of girls. Jerry was 13 with awkward new glasses and entering upon those teenage years. I was 10, in 5th grade, and a science nerd before we had nerds. Joe was 7 and always in my things.
Before this Christmas, we children experienced the same building sense of excitement as each year, but we displayed it differently. Joe kept asking if Santa would bring one thing or another, the older boys were acting as if they were above it all, and I was snooping around the house for clues as to what I might be getting. This Christmas I hit the jackpot when I carefully slid my parent’s sliding closet door aside and looked back under the stairs. The spot contained a treasure of wrapped and labeled presents.
Either no adult was home or Mom was doing wash in the basement; either way, my moral compass relied on parental proximity and I soon found myself sliding the door shut with just a slit for light. Then I sorted out all my presents and after shaking them vigorously — paying attention to size and weight — I attempted to guess the contents.
I knew what I had asked for, and a few of the boxes did not make sense. I gave in to curiosity and ever so carefully worked the end triangles of taped paper loose without tearing anything. The manual dexterity I exhibited that afternoon was amazing but would have to remain a secret or Dad would put my head on top of the Christmas tree later in the week.
I found that I was getting a Johnny West and Chief Cherokee action figures along with a buckboard wagon. Check, that was on my list. There were several small boxes of which I opened one — a Matchbox car, check. Some limp packages were set aside — clothing. A couple were obviously books.
Eventually I realized that “Santa” was going to be very good to me that year. Santa was, but nothing was as it should have been that Christmas. Come Christmas morning I saw the expectation and excitement on my brothers’ faces. I watched my mother prepare a flash cube on the instamatic camera while telling us that pictures came first; my dad was standing in front of the tree holding us at bay. Meanwhile, I was there minus any expectation, having to fake excitement for fear of my secret coming out.
Dad eventually gave the traditional Christmas invocation. “Go!” Soon the carpet disappeared under remnants of torn paper, although my mother insisted on saving any big pieces. Everyone seemed to get what they had wanted; we as a family were happy with whatever we received, but Mom noticed I did not seem to be the same old Jeff. “Didn’t you get what you wanted?” she asked.
“It’s great, just what I asked for.” I responded. I meant that — all our Christmases were good; but, looking back, I had lost something that day by opening presents in the closet earlier in the week. Expectation is a gift also. I had unwrapped all the surprise and could not put that back the way I had found it.