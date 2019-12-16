At Christmas time of 1961, I was living with Mom and Dad and two sisters. We lived in rural Richfield on our family farmstead. My brother Jim had gotten married in November and moved to Cedarburg.
Being a kid of eight, at around 7:30 p.m., Mom said, “Mary, it’s time for snooze now ‘til 11 p.m.” The nap was to assure that I was alert at midnight Mass and Santa later.
At 11 p.m. I heard noises in the house as everyone was getting dressed for church. We all wore our Sunday best. Dad wore his suit, and we girls and Mom our prettiest dress. Keep in mind in those days slacks were not permitted for women and girls.
We all piled into our 1957 Ford and headed to church. Outside temperature was a minus 10 degrees and very windy. Just the usual for a Wisconsin Christmas Eve.
Church was decorated very nice for the Birth of the Lord, and the fun later came to us. When we tried to start the car, it stalled at around 1:30 a.m. on the church lot. A neighbor offered Dad a ride home home to get the tractor to pull the car home.
Dad went with our neighbor and returned with our 1954 Farmall H. Remember there were no cell phones back then, so our only choice was an open air ride with Dad on the tractor.
Mom and my two sisters huddled together standing on the drawbar, and I rode on Dad’s lap. I probably had the warmest ride of everyone.
Once we got home and had a chance to defrost, this whole experience brought out a very precious memory. Nothing beats the warmth of family at Christmas and every day of one’s life. Still think of this “really cool” Christmas and cherish my family because of it.