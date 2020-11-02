The completion of the 2020 cranberry harvest is near at hand much to the satisfaction of a few hundred marsh owners and thousands of workers in the Central Wisconsin area. They have been blessed with reasonable harvest weather and another bountiful crop.
Cranberry culture and the production of the little red berries is a fascinating experience as I found out when I settled in Pittsville in 1956 following my military discharge. At that time the state of Massachusetts was the number one cranberry producing state, but due to their location, which borders the Atlantic Ocean, and heavy population, which demands top value for home development, Wisconsin has now surged ahead to become the top cranberry producing state in the nation. Wisconsin can now boast of producing over 50% of the annual production of cranberries, its number one fruit crop.
As an agricultural Extension agent in Wood County in the late ‘50s I quickly learned about the culture of cranberries when calling upon growers.
During the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, Wausau Channel 7 TV outlet had a farm and home noon show in which all Central Wisconsin Extension agents were assigned to a 10 to 15 minute portion of the program about every three months to promote topics of their choice .
About this time of the year in 1961, I was scheduled for my TV commitment and Loretta Zastrow, our home economist, suggested that I could attract good viewer attention by promoting the cranberry industry by demonstrating the baking of a cranberry-nut pie. Stating that I was overwhelmed by the suggestion would be an understatement, but after additional staff encouragement I agreed to prepare for the promotion.
On my scheduled TV appointment day I nervously packed all of the ingredients in boxes, which I placed in the back seat of my car but unknowingly forgot a box that I had set on the roof of my car while packing. When crossing the Jackson Street bridge in Wisconsin Rapids just two blocks from the courthouse I noticed a lady in an oncoming car frantically waving at me. I pulled over to the curb, got out of the car and thankfully noticed the box was still riding on the roof. When I placed the box on top of another box in the back seat I did not realize that the weight then squeezed the whipped cream out of a container that was to provide topping for my baked pie. By then I was feeling like “the nut” of the recipe.
Luckily I had extra time to clean up the mess when I discovered it upon my arrival. I was able to get my placards and ingredients placed on the demonstration table but minus the whipped cream can. The demonstration went on without any further blunders. In fact when I told the TV audience of my plight I must have held their attention as I received 96 requests for the recipe.
And now, 59 years later, that same recipe, and others utilizing cranberries have been passed on to people who have taken part in the “Splash of Red” cranberry tours established more than 20 years ago by ag instructor Bill Urban, myself, and local cranberry grower Wayne Gardner. Cranberry education courses have been offered at Pittsville High School over that period of time, the only high school in the nation that offers a cranberry culture course to its students.
So, in a continuing effort to promote this healthy fruit, I want to pass on the pie recipe which you will find is an easy dessert to prepare. Here is the recipe:
• 2 c. cranberries, cut in half
• 1/2 c. chopped walnuts
• 1 c. sugar
• 1/2 c. butter, melted
• 1 piecrust for 10” pie pan
• 1/2 c.brown sugar
• 2 eggs, well beaten
• 1 c. all-purpose flour
Combine cranberries, brown sugar and walnuts together; spread in the bottom of the prepared pie shell. Beat eggs well; gradually add the sugar; continue beating. Stir in flour and melted butter. Pour batter over the berries in the pie shell. Cover edges of pie crust with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees, remove foil and bake 35 minutes longer. Serve with ice cream.
If the recipe turns out successfully, tell others. If you failed, let me know. My address is 5594 Strawberry Lane, Pittsville, WI 54466.