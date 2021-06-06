The bachelor brothers, Joe and Bill Bernier, lived down the road from the Scheckel farm out on Oak Grove Ridge, a tad north of Seneca, Wisconsin, in the heart of Crawford County. Joe and Bill often came up to our house, about a quarter mile away, to play cards with Dad and Mom in the late 1940s and early 1950s, especially in the wintertime.
Joe was gregarious and talkative, whereas Bill was quiet and taciturn. Joe wore a floppy hat and bib overalls. He sat in the same rocking chair every time he and his brother visited.
Joe carried a tin of tobacco and a book of cigarette papers and rolled his own cigarettes. Joe would retrieve a tin of Prince Albert tobacco from the bib of his overalls. Next, he would reach into his pocket and extract a book of cigarette papers and tear off a sheet. He would shape the cigarette paper in the form of a trough, hold the trough of cigarette paper between two fingers and open the lid on the bright red Prince Albert tobacco can. Holding the tin horizontally, Joe would tap the top side, moving back and forth along the trough of paper, and carefully fill the cigarette paper with shredded tobacco.
Joe then closed the lid on the tobacco can with one hand and while holding the tobacco filled tray in the other, placed the Prince Albert can back in his bib overalls. Now, this is the only time he stopped talking. Carefully, Joe Bernier took ahold of both sides of the tobacco tray paper, brought it up to his lips, ran his tongue along the outside, lowered it, and carefully brought the other side of the tobacco paper over the top of the exposed tobacco and gently pressed it against the wetted side. It made a nice seal. Now he started talking again.
Joe placed the “roll your own” cigarette in a corner of his mouth, jiggling it up and down as he talked and laughed. He retrieved a small box of matches from the front pocket of his Oskkosh B’Gosh bib overalls. With one leg crossed over the other, the bottom of his shoe was exposed to a striking match head. He then brought the flame up to the end of the cigarette, took a few inhaling drags, shook the match to extinction, and leaned back in the rocking chair. The Joe Bernier ritual never changed.
Neighbor Bernier also had a rare skill. He would hold his head back and blow a perfect smoke ring that rose to the ceiling. My brothers, Phillip and Bob, and I found it fascinating. We three boys would climb up on an adjacent chair and run our hands through the smoke ring, before being chased off to the upstairs bedroom.
Late in January 1950, Joe Bernier was not feeling well and went to see Dr. Farrell in Prairie du Chien at the Beaumont Hospital. Dad and Mom visited Joe there. The doctor said it was just the flu, but Mom noticed that Joe’s eye was off to the side. She thought he’d had a stroke.
When Joe left the hospital, he went to recuperate at the home of his sister, Loretta Weber, in Seneca. Loretta and her husband, Frank, lived in a big house across the road from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. While staying with Loretta and Frank, Joe Bernier died in bed a few days later on January 28, 1951. He was not quite 48 years old.
One of my earliest memories of any “church stuff” was the funeral and visitation for our neighbor, Joe Bernier. At that time, “wakes,” as we called them, were held in the home of the family of the deceased, not at a funeral home as they are today. I remember going into the Weber house in the evening for the wake. There were lots of people around, all talking in low voices. I remember walking with Dad and Mom and others in my family over to the casket. I was nine years old and although I had been to other funerals, it was the first time I had seen the deceased in the casket.
I recall bits and pieces of the funeral. It was bitterly cold, 30 degrees below zero, on the funeral day of January 30, 1951. I don’t remember anything about the funeral Mass, but I do remember at the cemetery, seeing the casket being put into the ground, and that there was no vault, as we have today, only a wooden casing. I can recall us walking back to our black Chevrolet car and going home. Dad later said, “Joe Bernier was the best friend I ever had.”