Editor’s note: In the spirit of the secret Santa tradition, the author of this Christmas Memory has been allowed to remain anonymous.
In the country, you get a sense of who lives in a house. The Packer fans who have a green house with gold trim, including the sheds and a large boulder in the front lawn. The man who has been collecting metal since the ‘40s, waiting for the price to rise. The immaculate property where all machinery is pristine, kept stored away under tarp within the lower barn until needed. First impressions just sort of jump out at you in the country and stay with you despite whatever is later learned.
When we lived in the city, we also made first impressions but they were more fleeting as they are created from glimpses of much smaller lots measured in feet instead of acres. The impressions created there have the same lasting ability.
We though, lived most of our lives as chameleons. We have first blended into the urban environment and now hide among you in the rural. We are your neighbors, and we come out of our homes occasionally; definitely when the occasion is the Christmas season
In our past urban existence, we haunted a particular blended family once a year. They knew we would strike but never knew when. They had a name for us — the Ding Dong Ditchers. For a decade we would pick a time, usually early in the morning when the lights were off in their house. Then we would park around the corner, go to their porch, place warm homemade donuts or bread or frosted stollen between the metal storm door and wood inner one; then ring the doorbell and run.
We never looked back but sometime during the next year someone would let drop a story about how the family with all the kids were trying to figure out who was remembering them each Christmas. Behind our blank expression there was a sense of good will as well as satisfaction. To our own kids credit no one ever dropped so much as a hint.
One Christmas morning the family lay in wait and ran fully clothed out their door as they tried to catch us. We were faster. Another time they wrote a poem about the Ding Dong Ditchers and left it taped to their door. That was how we acquired our name.
Now, for half a decade, we have lived in the Northwoods among you. Slowly, we have chosen our victims. We have been preying on you all this time. There was the barn in which we placed in a vacant corral a stuffed horse purchased from Goodwill. When the elderly widow went out to feed her live horses she was pleasantly surprised by the ‘colt’. She was even happier that she had been included in a ‘mystery’ that she has never solved. In part, she has become part of the shenanigans by giving the present to a family down the road who have several kids in a very small house.
A horse that does not eat will do just fine in their house.
This year we have already identified another widow with a few cats. Due to Covid she is isolating for the holidays but that will not stop us. Her personal moral code insists that no one give her anything — ‘I am doing just fine’ — so we have wrapped two cases of Frisky wet indoor food (whatever that means — we have a dog) and have affixed labels with the names of each cat so as not to offend the widow.
We are not stopping there. Stollen will be made, bread will be baked, cookies wrapped, maybe an inexpensive toy or two; we are preparing a raid on several homes within our county.
We are your neighbors, we are the Ding Dong Ditchers, and we feed on a sense of good will as do all the spirits of Christmas. We will remain socially distant, wearing masks perhaps as additional disguise; but rest assured — we are coming.