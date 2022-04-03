Teachers did not have much of a problem with discipline at the Oak Grove School that I attended from 1948-1956. There were no big city temptations for the 28 farm kids at the one-room country school commanding a knoll outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County.
Teacher was in charge and every student knew it. Besides, if you got in trouble in school, you got it worse at home. Every kid knew the routine.
Bill Rosenbaum swore one day. Yes indeed, he used cuss words out on the playground. Teacher literally made Big Bill wash his mouth out with soap. He gagged a few times, promised Teacher he would never swear again, a vow that lasted at least two days.
Mary Lou Rosenbaum sat in the desk ahead of me. She had two long pigtails that cascaded down on my desk. This was a temptation I could not resist. I gave a quick jerk on one of the two danglers. Only one, mind you, but that was enough. She yelled, and I looked as innocent as I could, pretending to concentrate on my math assignment. But Mrs. Ray caught me anyway.
Instead of enjoying my noontime out on the playground with the other kids, I ate my sack lunch inside, at my desk. Then I had to write on the blackboard. “I will not pull hair,” or some such admonition, 50 times. If the 50 sentences did not fit on the blackboard, I had to erase and continue.
I loved shooting spit wads from a straw and folded paper with a rubber band. What better use of a rubber band, I thought. A small piece of paper was folded over many times, bent into a U shape, fitted into a rubber band, pulled back and let go. In the hands of a skilled third grader, such a missile could easily travel the length of the school room.
Yes, I got nabbed and had to stay in. It was one of those very rainy days when outdoor noon hour recess was cancelled. Mrs. Ray had a special punishment for Lawrence Scheckel. She had me draw a six-inch diameter circle on the blackboard and make folded paper wads and spend all noon hour shooting at the circle. She mumbled something like, “that will get it out of your system.”
Much teasing went on during recess time at Oak Grove School. Most was good-natured and harmless. Virgil Fradette was a real mischief maker. He told Charlotte Mahan that she was going to be sold by her parents because Mahans had too many children, eleven to be exact. Every few years Newell and Martha Mahan brought another Mahan into the world.
Younger kids tend to believe anything older classmates tell them. News that she was about to be put up for sale pushed Charlotte to tears. It took consoling by older kids plus an admission of hot air from Virgil to quiet Charlotte down.
My brother, Phillip, was a talker, an affable lad who would strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone around. Phillip became all time champion of writing on the blackboard, “I will not talk in class.” The gossip was that the school board had to purchase extra chalk just for Phillip.
Anna Mae Klema taught at Oak Grove School from 1945-1948. She revealed, “If a student came in during recess and tattled on another kid, I told them, ‘Well now, you are going to have to stay in and sit with that kid, ‘cause I’ve got a lot of work to do’. You know that cut down a lot of snitching and complaining.”
Discipline at Crawford County SchoolsAt another Crawford County School, Charles Price replaced a teacher in 1927 who quit after one week, a victim of homesickness. Charles had a unique teaching method. He brought boxing gloves to school and when the boys acted up and misbehaved, he would move the teacher’s desk from the front of the room to the side, and mark off a ring with chalk. He put boxing gloves on the offenders and made them box.
A tale from Swatek Ridge School: “In 1911-1912, John Kane boarded at the Patrick O’Brien home. He kept a long switch above the blackboard which he occasionally used to tap some dawdler on the head to bring him to attention. When Mr. Kane went to O’Brien’s at noon for his dinner, the bigger boys would get the stick down and break off a small piece. They thought Mr. Kane wouldn’t notice. Finally, the stick became so short that it was no longer of any use. Mr. Kane often laughed about his clever pupils.”
From another teacher, “Discipline was not something I had problems with. Crimes of the day included chewing gum, damaging books, passing notes, talking out of turn, and cloak room horseplay. The punishment for these offenses included writing, ‘I will not chew gum in school’ on the blackboard 50 times, having students sit at their desks with their head down, or having students miss a full recess. Some students had to write a page out of the dictionary or stand in a corner to cool off. The cloak room was occasionally used for disciplinary timeouts.”
From a long-time Crawford County schoolteacher. “I asked a sixth-grade boy to take his seat from disturbing girls in the library area, and he wouldn’t, so I was going to march him to his seat. As I took hold of his t-shirt, it started unravelling and kept unravelling, going round and round. The next morning his mother made him apologize and he brought me flowers.”
Orpha Zajicek, teacher at several Crawford County school disclosed, “From personal experience and from all I read, the teachers that had a set, step by step, no nonsense routine, were those teachers who were most effective, had fewer discipline problems, the highest expectations, and propelled their students to be better than they thought they could be.”
Overall, discipline was not much of a problem in the one-room Oak Grove School. Age or grade made no difference. All ethnic groups got along with each other. Religion, or lack of a religion, meant nothing. We were all poor by today’s standards, and all of us were farm kids that walked one to two miles to school.
Teacher usually got full support from parents. The community was a part of the school and school was a partner with the community. They were basically a single unit. If Teacher had a problem with a student, she visited the parents. Parents in the one-room schools were very much involved in their children’s education.
The school was a miniature community itself. Farmers helped each other at threshing time, cutting wood, and with butchering. Farm wives cooked the meals when farmers got together. Farm women had sewing clubs and quilting bees. If students witnessed their parents being helpful to other parents, it became a model, a learned experience, something that was natural and expected. It was being part of the community. Day after day, year after year, we learned to live together, help each other, and just get along with each other.
Larry Scheckel is the author of Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room Country School, published in 2021.