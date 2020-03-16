Oak Grove School was one of 115 one-room country schools in Crawford County, Wisconsin, in the 1940s and 1950s. Oak Grove School sat two miles northwest of Seneca. There was one teacher in charge of 28 students, grades one through eight.
We all had duties to perform at the end of the school day. Teacher made up a list and posted it. Our duties rotated from week to week. You could ask for a favorite duty, but Teacher was the benevolent dictator. Students were expected to do the assigned duty well and without complaint.
The younger students gathered up all the erasers from the slate blackboard ledge, put them in a small metal pail, carried them outside the schoolhouse, and pounded them against the concrete apron and steps to remove the chalk dust. Clouds of white and yellow chalk dust enveloped the kids, much like Pig-Pen in the Charlie Brown comic series.
Taller kids were assigned to wash the blackboards with dampened old towels. Only the older and taller ones could reach to the top of the blackboard. It just might be the seventh and eighth graders were allocated this duty because one time a fourth grader, who begged for the duty, climbed up on a nearby table, wobbled, grabbed the “K, L, M, and N” Palmer method of penmanship lettering across the top of the blackboard and came crashing down.
Two fourth- and fifth-graders were given the task of raising and taking down the flag. This was the most prized duty, since it garnered special responsibility. After the school bell rang at 9 a.m. and all the had kids filed in and taken their seats, the chosen two would retrieve the flag from the teacher’s desk and unfurl it.
Then the two students would stand with the flag in front of their classmates. Then with hands over our hearts, we would all recite the Pledge of Allegiance in unison.
Then the flag was paraded to the entrance of the school and taken to the flagpole. It was attached to the clasps on the rope and lofted on high. Students were remonstrated to never let the flag touch the ground, and no matter what, never hoist the flag upside down, as that would signal distress. The same two students lowered the flag in the evening, properly folded it, and reverently stored it in a special place in the Teacher’s desk.
Two kids were tasked with bringing in drinking water from the cistern outside. The cast iron pump stood atop the 8-foot deep cistern. They would grab a 2-gallon milk pail and hook it over the pump handle knob. Students then took turns operating the pump handle to fill the pail, and then hauled the water pail inside to fill up the five-gallon Blue Crown water crock which occupied one corner.
Other kids organized the library book stacks. We’re talking about 100 books total in the corner, two-shelf library. Records show that the 1947-1948 School Clerk, Robert Ingham, ordered 12 new books from the A.C. McClurg Company in Chicago, costing a grand sum of $13.47. I was in first grade. Books included Scatter, the Chipmunk ($1.43) and The City Mouse and the Country Mouse ($.53)
Until I reached fourth grade in 1952, Oak Grove School burned wood in a pot-bellied stove. Three or four older students would go to the woodshed, load up a wheelbarrow with wood, haul it up the steps, and pile the wood behind the stove.
Fetching the mail from the silver mailbox aside the gravel road was a responsibility we all enjoyed doing. One unlucky student dropped a piece of mail in the gutter. It was later found by a kid on her way home from school. He was never allowed to do that job again. Man, how I missed that duty!
Ringing the school bell was always one of the top three coveted duties. The rope attached to the bell dangled down through a hole in the ceiling in the coat room. It was no easy task to reach it, so it was an assignment for the older and taller students. The bell was rung three times a day: at the start of the school day, the end of noon hour, and at the end of the afternoon recess.
Some kids emptied the wastebaskets, removing any paper that could be used to start the wood-stove fire the next morning. Others re-inked the hectograph machine, washed a few panels on the lower windows, checked the stock of toilet paper in the two outdoor toilets, updated material on the bulletin board, and straightened up the entrance room where coats, boots, caps, mittens, and playground equipment were stored.
Friday duties were special. After all the normal everyday duties were completed, it was time to sweep the floor. A reddish sweeping compound was sprinkled on the wooden floor, rubbed in, and swept up. The rubbing-in part was fun. Pushing the large cotton-looped mop, we would slide and skate up and down the aisles between the desks, move the desks, and slide some more, like we were Jackie Robinson sliding into second base. It was all great fun!
Friday was also the day the chocolate-flavored goiter pills were passed out. Don’t tell anyone, but my two brothers, Phillip and Bob, and I would steal a few, just now and then. They were chocolate-flavored, after all, and tasted delicious.
Oak Grove School District #15 was our home for over seven hours a day. We 28 students took great pride in keeping our school looking good and running smoothly. We were all in it together.