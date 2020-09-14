The sticky, humid, mosquito filled days of August and September have rapidly given way to the chilly, leaf strewn, harvest days of October, and I am not sure I’m ready for this….
I do know that the last little hummingbird has left the feeder, and soon thereafter the finches and woodpeckers were back checking the patio. The juncos have also returned, and the winter feeders are filled. “Change is inevitable whether we are ready or not. “
Vernon Johnson’s old tenant house on the Oleston/Benstead farm was a virtual zoo of various animals that visited occasionally, took up residence frequently, or were raised domestically for food, profit, and/ or companionship. After having lived on a farm in various locations, and now in this same house for over 27 years, things which would bother many others would seldom even get a rise out of me.
Mice diving into the burners on the stove, box alder bugs roaming the walls and ceilings, skunks visiting the back stoop, mosquitoes sneaking in the old screens, June bugs spinning on the kitchen floor, a dog and two cats plus family members tracking in from the outdoors, all provided surprise, frustration, and numerous humorous memories; however, snakes wiggling on the kitchen floor under the kitchen table was unacceptable, even to me.
It was in the mid ‘80s in early fall, when a particular incident left a lasting impression. Here’s what happened: Each morning for five consecutive days, Barney, the laid-back, tuxedoed cat, would carry a 6- to 8-inch infant garter snake up the basement steps and place it under the kitchen chair where I would normally sit for my breakfast. I believe that this was given as a gift to me, but I really was less than appreciative of the present. The snakes were almost always dead and stiff, which was a great relief.
Upon closer observation, one could see a single canine tooth had pierced the head and rendered the animal dead. However, two of the five youngsters had managed to allude the clenched jaws of the non-assuming Barney and were alive and wiggling when left under the chair. It was a that moment that I found the big orange Tupperware bread bowl and would dump it over the top of the juvenile snake. Then I was able to slide the dustpan under the plastic bowl, pick up the reptile without having to touch or look at it, and then fling it out onto the grassy backyard.
Oh, I know! I was a biology/agriculture major in college, but there were two animals that I did not like to pick up or put in my hands: mud puppies and snakes. I was not afraid of them, but I just did not like wiggly.
Finally, on day 6 there were NO MORE SNAKES! Thank Goodness! Barney seemed dejected and bored, but my mother, who visited frequently, was relieved. So was I.
Days 7 and 8 were uneventful. My mission was clear. How were these insect eating machines getting into the basement from the surrounding manicured flower beds? I went to Ace Hardware and bought some calk for cement foundations and then proceeded to fill every single crack, crevice, and gap in the old patched block foundation walls.
Good news, no snakes! What a relief!
The telephone in the dining room rang at about 8:30 a.m. on Day 9. I rushed to the shelf holding the phone and retrieved it just before the answering machine clicked on. It was just another marketing ad; however, as I placed the receiver on the phone, I looked down. There lay a 2½ foot garter snake slithering around my slippers. I let out a startled “Yelp!,” grabbed the slithering visitor and ran for the backdoor. I threw the intruder out across the yard as far as I could throw. Later, after the shock wore off, I concluded that this was probably the matriarch of the brood, but I didn’t take the time to ask.
Visibly shaken, I grabbed some duct tape, steel wool, and caulk and headed for the basement. Every open crack or crevice was stuffed, taped, or somehow filled before I finished that day.
I did observe an exceptionally large gap surrounding the water pipe that came into the basement from the well pit. Was that where the snakes were getting in?
We never found out the answer to this question, but one thing for certain: “They never returned, no they never returned, and their fate is still unknown…”