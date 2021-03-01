Every boy growing up will admit, if they’re honest, that they have pulled some stupid stunts. They say it has something to do with the youthful brain not fully developed. We’re talking about things that anyone in his right mind would never do. Boys seem to reign in these risky and sometimes downright dangerous acts, as girls tend to be more sensible. Growing up on the Crawford County farm, near Seneca, in the late 1940s and 1950s, I did my share of senseless stuff.
We bought real firecrackers, the kind that are now illegal in Wisconsin. Our favorite ploy was to stick a firecracker underneath an empty upturned pea or bean can, with the fuse sticking out. After the fuse was lit, the can would shoot three or four feet in the air. Another favorite ploy was to ream a hole in a green apple, stick in a firecracker, light the fuse, and throw it as high as we could. We’d watch it explode in midair. I did this once, and the apple came down on my back and exploded. No serious damage, but there followed a string of naughty words. If one of those firecrackers had gone off in my hand, that would have caused some serious pain.
Don Laskaski brought a few M-80s to our farm. An M-80 was a red cardboard tube one-and-a-half inches long and a half inch in diameter. The fuse came out the side, not the end, as was the case with most firecrackers. To demonstrate its power, Don lit one of those M-80s and put it in the bottom of a ten-gallon milk can, set the lid gently on top, and stepped back. That milk can lid shot 10 feet in the air.
Firecrackers came in two-row flat bundles with the fuses facing each other. The fuses were intertwined so a person could light the first one, all 16 firecrackers would go off in sequence, one about every three seconds. The explosions set the dogs howling, the chickens cowering, and the milk cows stopped grazing and looked up. But my brothers, Phillip and Bob, and I, gave off mighty cheers. Of course, we used up the firecrackers too quickly, so we didn’t utilize this technique often.
That was our own Fourth of July on the farm. We went to town for the official stuff. The whole family would go to Eastman to see the fireworks. At the end of the show the American flag display was lit up. It was set in a wood frame about 20 feet long and 8 feet high in the softball outfield. All the red and white stripes and white stars would sparkle against a blue background. We looked forward to seeing that one.
Hunting squirrels with firecrackers
Early on in the hunting season, in mid to late September, squirrels would hide in their nests in the tops of trees. Leaves provided plenty of cover for the furry creatures. But when the leaves fell off, squirrels headed for holes in trees. We boys knew that, so we prepared by saving firecrackers for the squirrel hunting season. Out in the woods, we’d spot a squirrel heading for the safety of a hole. While one of us stayed on the ground with the rifle, the other shimmied up the tree, firecrackers and matches in hand.
Oh, that was great fun. Take a single firecracker out of the pocket, light it, drop it down in the hole, and get your head out of the way. Ka-boom, splintering wood, smoke rolling out the hole, and once in a great while a squirrel would pop its head out, shake wildly, then try to escape. Of all the times we used firecrackers to hunt squirrels, we were successful perhaps two or three times. But that was not important. The hunt was what mattered.
Phillip was hunting squirrels up in the woods by the Kuntz farm. A squirrel had its tail sticking out of a hole. Phillip scrambled up the tree and grabbed the squirrel by the tail. The squirrel reached around to accord him a vicious bite. Phillip lost his grip and fell ten feet to the ground. The hillside broke his fall and Phillip worked around the farm as usual, but then the pain became unbearable after three days. Dad took Phillip to the doctor. An x-ray found a broken arm. The arm was put in a cast and sling. Bob and I didn’t mind that Phillip had broken his arm but now we had to do his chores.
Starting a fire with gasoline
Winter was the hardest time to feed the hogs. We had a big black cast iron kettle that rested on a circular skirt with an opening for putting fuel beneath the kettle. A fire had to be started to heat the water to make the slop.
Corncobs were my main fuel. Using a bushel basket, I gathered corncobs from the Small Barn, where we housed the Gehl corn sheller, and carried them over to the slop barrel. I tossed them under the slop barrel, placed kerosene on the corncobs, and lit the pile with a match. Then I would add small sticks of wood to build a good fire.
Kerosene was stored in a gallon paint can. Kerosene is slow burning and not really explosive. Occasionally the fire would go out and I would simply throw more kerosene on it.
One winter morning I ran out of kerosene, so I put gasoline in that can instead. Gasoline came out of the big barrel we used for tractor gas. I found out that using tractor gas was a very bad idea. I splashed gasoline onto the corncobs and threw in the match. A nice fire was started, and I went to the granary to fetch the ground oats. When I came back to the big round slop barrel kettle, the fire was nearly out. I picked up the paint can, which contained very little gasoline in the bottom, and threw the contents onto the fire.
The resulting explosion threw me back into the snow, and I was left holding the handle that goes across the top of the paint can. My left hand hurt badly. I had no feeling in that hand and arm up to the elbow. Scared that my parents would find out what I’d done, I didn’t tell anyone, and went to school with a numb hand. Luckily, the feeling came back by noon.
If I had told Mom, she would have made some comment about wasting gasoline. Phillip and Bob would have laughed their butts off, seeing me holding a can handle, the paint can itself lying 10 feet away. Dad would have said, “You ought to be more careful next time.”
Of course, it was entirely my fault for being so foolish. I knew that gasoline was explosive. I knew that I should not have thrown gasoline from a can onto a smoldering bunch of corncobs. We often know so much better than what we do.
Kerosene was also used for our lantern. The granary and Small Barn did not have electricity. In the dead of winter, it was dark by five o’clock, so I would take the kerosene lantern with me to do chores.
I realized that could be dangerous. I frequently set the kerosene lantern down. If that lantern had tipped over, with all the loose straw and hay around, I would have been a modern-day Mrs. O’Leary. We had read the story of Mrs. O’Leary’s cow kicking over the lantern and starting the big Chicago fire in 1871. I sure didn’t want that to happen. I was very careful on where that lantern was placed.
Ringing pigs
When pigs were put out to pasture, they tended to rut. They would tear up the sod, seeking grubs or minerals. They would root under a fence and escape from the pasture. I witnessed an area in the hog pasture where the pigs were rooting and it looked like artillery landed there. We had to “ring the pigs.”
My first job in “ringing the pigs” was to place the wire rings into the special pliers used to hold the nose rings. The ring was C-shaped, with two sharp bends. Phillip would catch a pig and hold it. Dad would put a ring in its nose and hand the pliers to me. I put the ring into the notches of the pliers, and Dad put another ring in the pig’s nose. Usually two rings per pig.
I was alone in the hog barn waiting for Dad to return from the garage. Phillip and Bob were gone, so I had nothing to do until Dad returned. I placed one of those rings in the pliers and brought it up to my nose. I squeezed the pliers together just a little bit, to see how it would feel to a pig. Only I didn’t intend to put the ring in my nose. I only wanted to squeeze a little bit and then stop.
Well, I didn’t stop squeezing the pliers soon enough, and I ended up with a ring clinging to my nose, just a bit, but enough for me to bleed and scream a lot.
Just then Dad entered the hog pens through the sliding door, and saw me with a ring in my nose, bleeding and crying. He started to laugh but held it back. He grabbed a wire cutter and cut the copper nose ring into two pieces. Thankfully, the ring fell from my nose.
Dad told me to go to the house to get a bandage, which didn’t help because the bleeding came from inside my nose. I wasn’t really hurting, but I was embarrassed beyond belief. What I feared most was that Dad would tell Mom, which he probably did. But more important, I didn’t want him to tell my brothers and sisters. That would have hurt more than the physical pain.
Dad never mentioned it again but told me “You ought to be more careful next time.” I never repeated that little trick. My dad just might have been thinking back to the time when he was a kid and did something stupid.
That’s my list of foolish exploits of a farm boy. So don’t go spreading these stories around. I’m not too proud of them.