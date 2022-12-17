Free shows were a blessing to the Scheckel kids growing up in the 1940s and 1950s on the farm outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County. The Scheckel family did not have a television set, but the towns of Seneca, Eastman, and Ferryville had free shows in the summertime. The words “free show” always had a nice ring to it.

Monday night was free show night in Seneca. The concept was simple. Merchants threw in some cash to rent 16 mm movies. Free movies would attract shoppers to town and store owners sold more groceries, hardware, gasoline, tires, meals, and drinks. The barbershop was full.

