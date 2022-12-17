Free shows were a blessing to the Scheckel kids growing up in the 1940s and 1950s on the farm outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County. The Scheckel family did not have a television set, but the towns of Seneca, Eastman, and Ferryville had free shows in the summertime. The words “free show” always had a nice ring to it.
Monday night was free show night in Seneca. The concept was simple. Merchants threw in some cash to rent 16 mm movies. Free movies would attract shoppers to town and store owners sold more groceries, hardware, gasoline, tires, meals, and drinks. The barbershop was full.
Each town had a person in charge of the projector, setting it up, and running it. Catalogs were available to order movies on a rental basis. Every high school had at least one 16 mm movie projector and it was put to good use in the summer. A small table was set up on the lawn and an extension cord ran to a nearby outlet, usually some store or residence. The screen was a white bedsheet hung from a rope tied between two trees. Leonard Martin ran the free shows in Eastman for many years. In Seneca, Jack Finley, Harold Trehey, or Bob Johnson took care of the free shows.
Dad would take us three boys to town, buy a few groceries that Mom had on a list. She stayed home to take care of our three younger sisters. Then Dad could go to Sully’s Tavern in Seneca or Slama’s Bar in Eastman and have a few beers and talk farming and politics and past lore.
In Seneca the site of the Free Shows changed from year to year. One year it was next to Jewel Larmore’s Garage and Filling Station. For a few years the lawn area between the Methodist Church and Seneca High School served as the movie area. That site was well suited for bad weather, for if it rained, the free show was set up in the Seneca High School gym.
Free shows in Eastman were shown next to Slama’s Bar, a sloped hill that gave everyone a nice view, just like the sloped floor of a movie theater. Leonard Martin, father of my future bride, Ann, was in charge of ordering the movies by mail, setting up and running the projector.
These were cheap black and white movies that would appeal to kids. Many were westerns; Gene Autry, Roy Rodgers, Hopalong Cassidy, Randolph Scott, and Rocky Lane. Periodically, the film would break accompanied by groans, hoots, and hollers. The projectionist fellow would rethread the film, guided by the light from a helper holding a flashlight. Cheers would erupt when the film restarted.
There is one movie I remember in any detail. It was a movie called ‘Them’, a thriller that came out in 1954 and starred James Whitmore. Ordinary little ants had become irradiated by the atomic bomb tests in New Mexico or Utah and had mutated into giants that had an intense desire to eat people and destroy the entire world.
I later found out the ‘Them’ movie had a young James Arness fellow, who later became Marshall Matt Dillon on television’s Gunsmoke. Also, Fess Parker had a bit part in the movie. He later played Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier, on the Walt Disney’s NBC Sunday night programming.
These six-legged fiends were the size of our pickup truck. Nothing could stop these monsters. They got into the sewer system. People were picked up and gone in a couple of bites. The military was sent out with artillery, army tanks, and aircraft. A few ants were killed by having their antenna shot off. But a couple of those monstrous ants were setting up a formicary in the Los Angeles sewers and it is up the good guys to go in there with flamethrowers and destroy those nasty critters. And just in the nick of time, I tell you, because some of those eggs were starting to hatch.
After the movie, Phillip, Bob, and I went into Slama’s Bar. Dad bought us each an ice cream cone, and we would sit on the bar stools and eat our ice cream, and swivel round and round on those miniature merry-go-round stools, until Dad says, “stop it boys.”
On the way home in our dark green 1952 Chevy, I got to thinking about what was more dangerous, communism or those giant people-eating ants hiding down in the Earth. We encountered large ant hills out in the pasture and thinly wooded places. Our farm would be in plenty big trouble if those ants mutated like they did in the free show movie, ‘Them’. Fortunately, God was with us and we were spared.