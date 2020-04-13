“Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” At our house in the city of Sheboygan in the 1940s, no question about it, it was the chicken.
Although one may expect a chicken-raising project, such as the hatching of the eggs, such was not the way it began at the rambling two-story on tree-lined Seventh Street. Each spring our chicks arrived already hatched in well-ventilated, corrugated cardboard boxes. Carefully, Dad would carry them right into our living room where we had prepared a suitable pen. Newspapers were spread over the carpet for our non-litter-trained chicks, and they were all neatly surround by stacks of books to keep them confined.
After the cover was removed, we observed a hundred fuzzy yellow balls tumbling about. Counting as we worked, these day-old chicks were emptied from the box onto the newspapered chicken yard. One by one we gently lifted each downy scrap of wiggling, peeping life, dipped its beak into a water dish and set it down on scrawny, uncoordinated legs. There they remained for a time until they reached what my dad called the “pullet age.”
There were always a few runts in the bunch, and Dad would say, “See what you can do for them. They’ll probably not lay many eggs, and they will never be big enough to make Sunday dinner for the seven of us.” We jumped at the opportunity and certainly gave those chicks extra loving care. Some survived; others died.
I remember but one — her name was Little-ly. Bobby and Little-ly had a special love for each other that summer. They were both struggling — Bobby, the youngest in the family, with a childhood illness that sapped his strength for months, and Little-ly with the unfortunate circumstance to be born with crooked, deformed feet and several other deformities. Bobby survived, but Little-ly only lived a few months.
During that time, she was certainly the most loved and pampered chick I had ever known. I loved Little-ly too and was sad when she died, but I consoled myself with the thought that she never had to grow up and produce well or live in fear that her head would be chopped off and she would become dinner instead of an egg-laying machine.
Although most of our chicks were hens, whoever determined their sex upon hatching made a few mistakes. Invariably, there came the morning when crowing in addition to clucking was heard in the hen house. “I just heard next Sunday’s dinner,” Mom would say.
By the time these hens were old enough to be laying, they were living in the chicken high-rise — a multi-level dwelling of small mesh cubicles. Each hen had her own apartment with its slanted chicken wire floor. Each egg she laid neatly and gently and rolled into a tray, and when gathered, was recorded with pencil on her door post. Thus it was determined who became “dinner” and who remained the “machine.”
My brothers and I had some of the responsibilities of this chicken-raising operation, and it wasn’t all fun. We stocked up the high-rise feeding trays with egg-laying mash (it smelled bad and looked like sawdust), and after the weekly grass cuttings, our job was to rake up “all those nice fresh grass clippings” for all those hungry hens. Not that bad when considering my turn at the chore of cleaning the dropping trays.
During the summer, our chicken operation was relocated to our hobby farm nine miles from the city. Here were 65 acres of poor, sandy soil, a good fishing river, a splendid woods and real chicken coops. Then we could expand our operation and include other winged creatures: honking geese, quacking ducks and buzzing honeybees. Although the clucking hens still occupied their high-rise apartments, the neighborhood was new — at last a genuine chicken house instead of a city garage. And way out back on a little knoll, in the middle of a field where the crowing wouldn’t wake us at five in the morning, stood a brand new rooster dormitory.
Our chickens were rural chickens now, at least for the summer. They could crow and cluck without complaints from city folk. The roosters and younger chickens were free at last to roam in the meadow near their house on the knoll. There we often arranged corn in a large circle, thereby “painting” a picture of a lively pulsating round of chickens busily pecking up the kernels.
Every Saturday afternoon a nice plump rooster or two would be selected and taken to the chopping block. Oh, how I hated that. I would run up the stairs to my little bedroom under the eves, put my fingers in my ears and the pillow over my head until it was over. What came next didn’t bother me nearly as much. The headless chicken was immersed briefly in boiling water so that we could easily remove the feathers. We all pitched in with the preparing, and before long a delicious dinner was on the table. By that time, we all seemed oblivious to the fact that our “dinner” just a few hours before was feasting on “dinner” we had prepared for him.
Coming back to Seventh Street in the fall meant school again — new teachers, new classes, new friends and no chickens. The rooster house and the hen high-rise were empty and silent. The occupants had been either roasted, stewed or sold. In spring though, we know the day would come when once again downy yellow chicks would tumble forth “newly hatched” from well-ventilated, corrugated cardboard boxes.