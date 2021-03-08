“Good fences make good neighbors” seemed to be the consensus of most farmers who lived on the average 80-, 120-, and 240-acre farms in the Stateline area when I was growing up. That was “near bouts” all a good man could handle unless he had a “peach of a wife” or “a few chickens who had come home to roost.”
Neighbors Albert, Toppy and Raymond who lived close by were often willing to lend a hand “even if they were sick abed, on two chairs,” and they were amenable to physically repairing fences or socially mending fences when called for. Occasionally a neighbor might just think “the grass was greener on the other side of the fence” and would start some scuttlebutt or gossip, but in general most got along reasonably well, or at least respected each other enough to wave when one went driving by.
H.S. Anderson and Millie “held down the fort” at the Bergen switchboard while an occasional bored housewife or grandmother would “rubber on the phone” or share an interesting tidbit of information with others on the “party line”.
Party line was the emergency line
The party line would also serve as an emergency alarm. When one heard “10 shorts on the line” he/she knew that something was a burning or there was an emergency. Many farmers would rush to the cow tank to fill milk cans with water to take to a fire. Occasionally everyone would “put the cart before the horse” and find out “sooner than later” that it was a false alarm. Then most would acknowledge that a mistake had been made, shrug their shoulders and laughingly admit that “there’s no fool like an old fool.”
Well-known writer and educator Jerry Apps recognized and made note of the fact that, “certain phrases became shortcuts for saying the most in the least number of words”. This was true in our area and throughout the entire Midwest.
We kids often heard Mother holler, “Close the door, you’d think you were raised in a barn,” or “No, you can’t go outside, it’s raining cats and dogs”.
Just between you and me, I would often pray that another new little kitty would show up on our doorstep in the rain.
Grandpa wasn’t much of a talker when “us young’uns” were around; however, there were times when a favorite cat was missing, or the old dog had disappeared, and then Grandpa might offer some insight into the situation. He would tell us that perhaps the “mean and ornery as ever” cow had laid on the feline and it was “deader than a doornail” or that maybe Buster the Old English sheepdog had “flown the coop.” Such was the hard reality of farm and rural life.
Weather was often discussed
We kids would often hear Dad and Grandpa discussing the weather, cultivating, fixing machinery, haying and the like. Many topics were covered, but it usually came back to whatever season it was and the weather.
First off, it was well known that “many hands make light work” at haying time. Our farm was often dependent upon hired help, age of the children, availability of the farm equipment and the weather.
Often evenings after milking, Dad would scan the horizon and reflect on the old proverb: “Red skies at night, sailors delight. Red skies in the morn, sailors be warned.”
By now you are probably getting a little weary of the old time-honored sayings of the past. After doing an extensive survey of some relaxed and retired statesmen and women in our community, I decided to “prime the pump” with just a few more.
Just a few more
“Blind as a bat and old as dirt”
“You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.”
“Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
“If you can’t play with the big dogs, stay on the porch.”
“You’re the bee’s knees.”
“Two bits and a sawbuck”
“Slow as molasses in January”
“He has a long row to hoe.”
“Better to wear out than to rust out.”
“If you can’t say something nice-don’t say anything at all.”
“Even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes.”
“I’m off like a dirty shirt.
“Old enough to know better, young enough to do it again.”
“If I were any better, I’d be two people.”
I am confident that you can come up with many more sayings of your own. Share your sayings with your grandchildren. They probably have been wondering what you have been talking about for years.
I had better “skedaddle;” since I have to get busy and “make hay while the sun shines.” (Thanks to the Clinton Senior Center members for their inspiring and humorous additions to the list.)