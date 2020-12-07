We were at a church luncheon a few years ago. A lady leaned forward and asked, “I know you grew up on a farm. What are some of your most memorable moments?” The inquiry threw me off guard. It’s one of those questions that require a bit of pondering, the kind of thinking one can do while driving down the highway or mowing the lawn or turning off the TV because there’s nothing on, even though there’s 400 channels available.
Riding the horses back to the farmstead
My first encounter with horses occurred when my brothers, Phillip and Bob, and I would walk barefoot to the field where Dad was using the horses for plowing or planting or cultivating and call Dad for dinner. He would unhitch the horses from the machinery so that they could be fed and watered. Dad would reach down, pick us up, and sit us on the horse’s back. We would grasp the brass hames that set atop the horses’ collar and ride back to the farmhouse. What a great thrill to be riding so high! I felt like a king sitting on his throne. Phillip on one horse and Bob and me on the other. Sometimes we each had our own horse as the Van Brunt grain drill and 9.5-foot Moline tandem disk was a three-horse operation.
Sitting atop the threshing machine
In 1952, when I was 10 years old, Dad bought a 22-inch McCormack-Deering threshing machine for $75 from a farmer near Westby, in Vernon County. The 22 inches is the width of the cylinder the grain bundles encounter coming off the apron. In simple terms, it’s how big a mouth the thresher has.
In the early 1950s, the threshing ring on Oak Grove Ridge near Seneca, in the heart of Crawford County, was winding down. Many farmers were buying their own combine.
A thresher is a monster machine, about 30 feet long, 8 to 10 feet tall, and about 5 feet wide. Mid-July was threshing time. The thresher was leveled and staked down. The wheels were dug in and blocked. all the zerks were greased, and all eight belts in place.
The big straw pipe was stored and transported lying lengthwise across the top of the thresher and the end was nestled in a cradle. The pipe was a foot in diameter, held in place by a strap. Gears with handles operated the long straw chute. The large pipe was cranked around. Another gear extended the length of the pipe. A four-inch diameter auger pipe moved the threshed grain to our pickup truck, placed upwind so chaff would not blow back onto the load of grain.
Phillip opened the throttle of the Massey Harris ‘44 and smoke belched out of the three-foot exhaust pipe on top. The thresher came to life, the tray chain moved bundles of oats into the big claw teeth like a hungry goliath. Belts and pulleys started turning. It seemed the beast was rising from the dead.
McCormack-Deering made steps along the side of the thresher, built into one of the side elevators, so a person could climb on top of the thresher. With the thresher running, the saddle cradle that held the straw pipe when the machine was “put to bed,” was now empty. Wouldn’t you know that saddle was just the right size for a 10-year old Scheckel butt to sit in!
What a thrill it was to sit in that cradle and witness the thresher at work, to feel the vibration, see the claws grab the bundles fed onto the apron, turn around and witness a steady stream of straw exiting the big blower pipe, glance at the bucket that collected a half-bushel at a time, then trip to release the grain to the auger. Check the geared counter that kept track of the number of bushels threshed.
The sounds were amazing. The shakers, fans, and rakes, all working together to separate the grain from the straw stalk. The governor on the Massey Harris ’44 tractor opened up when a load was imposed.
What an experience to see, to hear, to feel the mighty thresher at work. To know the sharp serrated teeth of the curved cylinder matched with the curved concave is separating kernel from stalk. And realize that all the sieves, walkers, and shakers behind is designed to get a cleaner grain.
Pitching bundles
Pitching oats and wheat bundles in the threshing machine was a rite of passage. It was a man’s job. It was a prime red-letter day when Dad said, “You boys pitch today.” The team of horses, Dolly and Prince, had brought a load of bundles alongside the thresher feeder. Phillip and I each grabbed three-tine pitchfork and scrabbled atop the load.
With the thresher up to speed, Phillip and I took turns throwing bundles onto the feeder apron. There were instructions from Dad, “Put the top of the bundle going in first, butt last.” Additional admonitions, “Don’t put one bundle on top of another, space ‘em about half a foot.”
Oh, the feeling of pride. We were doing work that men do, pitching bundles into a threshing machine. Now, at ages 12 and 13, we were performing the role of men we observed when we were little tykes and the threshing ring moved across Oak Grove Ridge.
There are my top three memories of growing up on the farm near Seneca, in Crawford County. It was a time of transition from horses to tractors. Those recollections would be shared by many lads who grew up at about that same time on Midwestern farms.