Many of us remember when backyards didn’t have fences and no one called 911 if a kid was playing in their yard. We rode our bikes everywhere and somehow survived childhood without wearing bike helmets. Curfew for most kids was when it got dark and the city lights came on.
There was a time when the Sheboygan River was not a fearsome and dangerous place. It was a playground for many of us.
We boated without wearing life vests and fished alone or with other kids along the shore. Remember the concrete block with a diving board on the north side of the river? Eventually the wooden board rotted away and was never replaced.
We would swim in the river and played on the rocks when the water was low. After watching the oldest Bruns (Roman, I believe) boy swim across the entire river underwater, it became our goal to do the same. Unfortunately, for many of us, the goal was never accomplished.
City parks were a a safe place to go. Young boys could ride their bikes to the baseball diamonds unsupervised to watch the city softball league play evening games. The City Park held the annual Kiel Picnic, and some of us would get up early in the morning and look for money on the grounds; the beer tent area was especially fruitful!
You could walk across the extension ladder that was found over the Sheboygan River, and no one called Police Officer Joe Perl. Pan fish were usually available below the dam because the water was rich in oxygen. Some of us would try to catch suckers beyond the dam in the spring of the year when the water was high and very cold.
During the winter, if the snow wasn’t too deep, kids skated unsupervised on the Sheboygan River or at the ice skating ring on the high school’s football field that the city flooded just for skating. It was great fun to visit with the gals and guys at the rink.
On the other hand, the city would not let us shoot baskets in the gym at City Hall. Once we got caught picking the lock by Fire Chief Libba, and he was not happy with us. Funny thing, his son eventually became the best big man on the high school’s basketball team in the early ‘50s. Strange, too, is the fact people used the showers at the City Hall at no charge, but we couldn’t shoot buckets upstairs.
Other winter fun was sleighing down “Fuss Hill,” only to learn years later it was Voss Hill. But what fun it was going up and down on that hill with our sleighs ... rarely did we see skis in those day, but I guess they were available.
Remember wearing galoshes? What did you wear, five or seven buckle galoshes? Anyway, we were really fashionable when walking around with the buckles flopping open and jangling ... real cool!
It was not uncommon to see kids riding their bikes on Fremont Street on their way to the railroad tracks south of town with a shotgun across the handlebars to go duck or rabbit hunting. Did you ever count the patches you put on your bike’s inner tube? Probably, it was our first experience making sure the bike would work after a flat tire.
At the old high school, we played softball games with no umpires, just having a blast during the lunch hour. And the bases were sticks, rags, shirts, cans, you name it ... it was game on.
We attempted to launch each other into space on the teeter-totters. Fights on the playground were uncommon, but if caught, the punishment was usually to miss the next recess.
Many of the boys carried a pocket knife at school (needed to pick locks). In the spring, we carried marbles in our pockets and a backward kick with a shoe heel made a hole in the ground to shoot the marbles. Remember how dirty our fingers got?
Some of us remember our parents talking about the Depression or World War II and the reasons we saved things and reused them. “Throw it away and buy a new one” attitude was not found in many of our homes when we were growing up.
Our pay for jobs was low, so we had to do without or live within our means. Things that today are considered necessities, we considered unreachable luxuries. We made things last. We fixed rather than replaced.
Then diseases left quite the impression on us when people talked about polio and we saw pictures of the “iron lung” where people lived if their respiratory system was paralyzed. Or, seeing our uncle Reuben in a sanatorium (Rocky Knoll) because he lost a lung to the disease tuberculosis.
Firecrackers and cherry bombs were common on or near the 4th of July. No one feared arrest, but some of us feared our parents. Or, we received sore ear drums and fingers if you didn’t throw the firecracker away soon enough. Remember how the tin cans would fly when the firecracker was placed under the tin can?
And how did we earn money in those day? Babysitting, cutting grass and shoveling snow. I remember one time shoveling a walk and went to the door to receive payment and received a 10-cent savings stamp. “Now you go home and cover Hitler or Mussolini or Hirohito in your savings book,” the old lady said to me. If you were able to cover all those terrible faces and let the war savings book mature, you eventually received a $25 savings bond. The stamp total actually was $18.75, I believe.
Not to be too morose, there were fun memories too: Working at the Kiel Theater and eating popcorn with lots of butter; malts and shakes at Al and Anita’s or the local Rexall Drug Store were enjoyable. Or, after football practice, hitting the countryside looking for fields with watermelons. Was that buckshot we heard?
Al and Anita’s was a popular hangout for high school kids and playing the juke box with such songs as “You Belong to Me,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Slow Poke” or “Tell Me Why.” Unfortunately, most of those soda fountains of yesteryear are gone but still remembered. Yes, the good old days.
Faster than we thought, the four years in high school went by quickly and soon an adult decision had to be made. Some classmates stayed in town and worked at Laun Furniture Company, Kiel Wooden Ware Company, Lake to Lake, and some drove to the Kohler Company in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Others went on to college or joined the military. Three of my buddies and I decided to join the service. Our final selection was the U.S. Navy because they provided schooling after we completed “boot camp.” Schools we attended in the Navy were Electronics, Communications, Teleman and Yeoman. All of the guys had to serve four years except me, since I was the youngest when we enlisted at age 17 and only had to serve three years, which was called a “Kitty Cruise Enlistment.”
Since the four of us served during the Korean War, we were eligible for the G.I. Bill. The federal program helped pay tuition if you went to college, which, I believe, was $119/month. Three of the four used the program to further our education. One became a chemist, another continued in electronics and I became a teacher/coach after graduation. The fourth member of our group became a successful carpenter.
And then, the Soviet Union shocked the world by launching the first artificial Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957 (a beeping 180-pound aluminum ball). Did you go outside to see Sputnik 1 orbit the Earth? You had to follow it quickly as the first artificial satellite only lasted in orbit for about three weeks. To me it appeared to be a small moving star.
Little did we know at the time, that Sputnik 1 would eventually trigger the “Space Race” between the two large nations, the Soviet and the USA, in getting to the moon.
Eventually, I got married, had children and a successful career in education. As I look back, growing up in Kiel was a treasure I will always appreciate.