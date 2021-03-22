Editor’s note: This yarn is divided into three parts. Parts two and three will be published in the March 31 and April 7 editions.
Let me begin by praising The Country Today for providing space in its weekly edition for those of us who enjoy writing about the threads in our lives which were woven into the “Yarns of Yesterday” of everyday life 50, 60, 70 or 80 years ago. I’ve been reading The Country Today for over 40 years and I find every week’s story extremely interesting and vital to understanding life today. Thank you!
My yarn today called “Growing up poor in the ‘30s and ‘40s” is my own personal story and the story of my mother and her family beginning in 1937, a most difficult time for everyone in Wisconsin and America — and especially for me and my family and my mother.
I may have mentioned some of the things that happened in my life in previous stories in “Yarns.” This story I’ll try to tell the ways in which I came to be poor and the effect that it had on me and my mother throughout my young life.
For several years in the 1930s I didn’t know we were “poor.” I was aware something bad happened and I became more aware when we went to the Meiselwitz funeral home in Kiel in December of 1937 to see my dad in a coffin. Born in 1934, I was going on four years old at the time. What I thought about that situation at the time I have no recollection. What I do remember is the place was empty and hollow. I was aware of my new shoes clicking magically, echoing across the tile floor as the seven of us walked up to the coffin. It was so quiet and I felt a bit of 4 year old pride that I was the one marking our every step with a bit of rhythm.
The seven of us included my mother who was 35 years old at the time and seven months pregnant with her seventh child. I was the middle child after my youngest sister was born in February of 1938. I had a brother older and a brother younger and two sisters older and two sisters younger.
We lived on a rented farm near the small rural burg called Ada. My oldest brother was 12, a bit too young to do all of the farm work, and my mother certainly couldn’t help. So there was an auction of the few things my mother now owned and we had to move into town. We had a car but no one to drive it, so it was also sold.
For the next fourteen years, we moved seven times. My mom’s brothers must have gotten very tired of moving our wood burning kitchen range, which was very heavy, and smaller wood burning heater along with beds, dressers, ice box, tables, chairs and stove pipes. Somewhere along the line of moving to the cheapest, most tawdry places in Kiel because the rent was low and we needed room for eight people, I started to get the feeling that we were different than most other people, but I still didn’t know about being poor.
My mother would frequently complain that our house was colder than a sheep shed. She said it in German, which had a completely different sound and made us all laugh. We all learned both English and German as soon as we could talk.
My oldest brother would pipe up to say, “Yeah, but sheep have nice wool coats.” (Have you ever tried laughing when your face is very cold? Doesn’t work!)
The first house we lived in was the worst. No running water, a chemical toilet, no furnace and a backyard pump and well outside. We did have a hand pump that brought water into the kitchen, but it came from rainwater that was stored in a fieldstone cistern in the basement. I felt very proud that Mom gave me a job to look after even though I was only 4 at the time. The cistern was in a corner of the basement.
Outside of the house were rain gutters on the eaves to direct the roof’s rainwater to the corner of the house. There was a downspout pipe, which carried the water to the foundation level. It had two outlets at the end a little switch that directed water toward the cistern or the ground. When the cistern was full, you flipped the little hand switch, and the water ran away through the grass. If you didn’t push the switch lever, the extra water overflowed the cistern and flooded the cellar floor, which was dirt, and it turned into a pig wallow of mud.
Cistern water served as washing up water, dish water and bath water. On occasion we drank it, too, when the outside pump froze up in winter.
After supper on Saturday, the big copper wash boiler was brought out and filled with water to heat on the stove. (It was called a wash boiler because some clothes were actually boiled in it when they needed to come clean.) When the four youngest needed a bath, the washtub was put on the floor and we took turns dipping water from the boiler into the washtub. The rule was youngest first, so I was the last one to get into the tub. Last water was cooler, soapier and generally not as refreshing.
As I became familiar with boys in the neighborhood and played at their houses, I saw their bathtubs with water faucets — hot and cold — as well as a toilet that flushed waster away and didn’t leave behind that awful chemical smell as well as the digested remains of food. They lived differently than we did, but at the young age of 5 I didn’t yet feel embarrassed. Perhaps too young to even understand poor. But we were!
We only lived in that house over that first winter and were able to move to a more modern house across the street right after Easter. Oh my! Running water and a bathtub! We were moving up! Then things happened that fall: one good, two not so good.
My brother Hal was one year younger than me. We played together a lot. One of the things we both liked was when our next-door neighbor sat on his front porch. (Most houses had street side porches at that time. Many sat on the porch to cool off as the house slowly cooled from the heat of the day.)
Our neighbor listened to baseball games on his radio. We enjoyed listening, too. It was probably a dozen years or more before the first TV. Anyway, we made believe we were playing, too. We did things the announcer said were going on in the game. Of course, on the next day the radio was gone — he had a job.
Nevertheless we continued doing whatever we wanted to. We pantomimed pitching, hitting, balls thrown in the dirt or over the catcher’s head. They were chased down. We ran the bases and got thrown out at home. We even argued. Of course, all of this was done without a ball, bat or glove. Hey! We were 5 and 4 years old. What did you expect?
One morning as we were warming up, the milkman came up the street. He had a horse-drawn car and delivered milk, cream and butter. To our wonder the horse stopped at all the right houses where he delivered. It walked when he did and stopped when he did.
The milkman stopped when he had to go to our porch and asked what the score was. When we told him we were just warming up, he smiled and walked on. Then wonder of all wonders he called to me, and when I walked over to him, he reached in his pocket and gave me a quarter, telling us to go to the Five and Dime store and buy a ball. That was without a doubt one of the kindest things anyone ever did for me. Eighty-one years later I still remember his name. I certainly didn’t feel poor then.
One of the not so good things was my tripping on the railroad track, which were just one house away from us, and I hit my forehead on the rail when we were playing hide and seek. I bled like a stuck pig as my mother used a towel to slow the flow.
Two of the sweetest ladies that lived down the block came to help as the word went out. They took me to the doctor’s office, which was only two blocks away. As he worked to sew my head up, they talked about our situation. There was no Medicare, Medicaid or health insurance. The word “poor” was mentioned several times, and I was starting to understand what it meant. If anyone paid the doctor, it was probably one or both of the women, who incidentally came up the street several times to check on me as I healed.
I had just started kindergarten when the house we were renting was sold and we had one month to get out. This was the other bad thing, and I looked at it with my young eyes as very, very bad.
At the time there were no other houses in Kiel for rent. The only available place was 6 miles east of town near the burg called Louis Corners — everyone pronounced it as Lewis Corners. And now what? Another house without facilities. No car, no driver, no store except back in Kiel and winter coming on. Yikes! My mother must have been off the wall. Without a choice, we now moved for the third time in a year.