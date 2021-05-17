This article is about my great-grandfather Hans Hansen. He was born in Laaland, Denmark, on Oct. 16, 1852.
Before he was born, his father was killed in the woods, leaving his mother with six daughters and Hans. While in Denmark, he was in the military for a while.
In 1878, Hans at age 26 came to America and spent some time in the Elk Mound area. Winters found him in the Northwoods, in the logging industry. In the summer, he worked on various farms.
In 1880, Hans’ mother Anna Marie Hansen came to America and kept house for him.
In 1886, Hans’ mother died. He worked in a mill in Eau Claire for a while and then bought a farm in the Elk Mound area. It was 80 acres with one building, the first part of the present home that was unfinished. Later on, a one-story addition was added, and later another story was added.
In 1888, Hans and Katherine Kjeistine Marie Faaborg were married at Barum Lutheran Church on July 12.
In 1895, Hans built the barn. It was 26-by-50 feet. Hans would go to Eau Claire and buy lumber, all that he could pile in a wagon for a dollar or two. The farm had electricity and a water tank for the cows.
Hans started the farm with a pair of mules and 12 cows. He built other buildings — a hog house, a corn crib, a granary and a shed. He farmed for 33 years and then sold it to his son Harold.
As time went on, Harold sold it to his son Elmer. Elmer retired and sold it to his son Loren.
And so it goes. A farm spanning 160 years and a farm that went from 12 cows to 320 cows. Quite a story indeed. And the story continues onward.
Herbert Hanson, grandson of Hans Hansen, also contributed to this article.