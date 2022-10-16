wood stack.jpg

Chris Hardie still cuts some of his own firewood.

I am generally an optimistic fella who sees the H2O in the vessel as half-full most days.

But as the fall days grow colder, I tend to be more like my great-grandfather when it comes to my outlook. Even on the hottest days of summer he would note that the days were growing shorter. “And before you know it,” Grandpa would say while wiping the sweat off his brow, “winter will be here.”