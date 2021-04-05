Editor’s note: The following yarn is the third of three parts. Parts one and two were published in the March 24 and March 31 editions.
We had some super neighbors who helped us along in little ways. Though we were thankful, it never failed to be slightly embarrassing.
We lived close to the Kiel telephone office. Each community had its own phone system then. The owner lived two houses from us, and his wife was a most generous person while he was a bit of a curmudgeon. Nevertheless on Monday evening, we were allowed to go to their door and ask for the Sunday paper. I always preferred he would not be home because he made me feel like a beggar even though his wife encouraged us to do just that.
Another family that lived close to us owned the Farmall tractor business in Kiel along with the Chevrolet car dealership. Their children were well taken care of with all the toys any child could imagine. Guess whose yard I chose to be friendly toward? They also provided me with one of my first paying jobs. The boy was younger than me but not trusted to walk alone to school. So I took him to and from school daily for a dime a week. Not much but it bought me a double dip ice cream cone on Saturday.
Speaking about Saturday, that was also “shower day.” The Kiel City Hall had a shower room for adult males. Other houses also did not have tubs and showers. So we boys (no female showers) could take our towel and clean underwear and go to take a shower. There would be young men, older men and other boys there, too. When I think of the times now, there is no way that would be permitted or there would probably be laws broken. But we did it, and I never had an ounce of fear.
Another lady, not in our neighborhood, with her husband deceased, knew my mother. She lived in a small apartment attached to a barbershop on Kiel’s main street. About once a month she’d talk to my mother and set a time for us to come visit her. She’d have cookies and chocolate milk for us, and we’d visit. Then she’d knock on a door that led to the barbershop, and when it opened he took us in to get a haircut. My mother got upset about another handout we got, but we kids didn’t!
On certain Mondays after church holidays the pastor of our church would come with a paper sack full to the top with bread crusts. The church had communion on Sunday, and the communion wafers were small chunks of bread with the crust cut off. They felt benevolent in putting the crusts to use, which I admit was a wise move. My mother would say kiddingly to us, “Our church is gracious. We got a bag of crusts while the Chinese and Africans got missionary money.” If life gives you bread crusts, you have to make bread pudding. And Mom did! As a reminder, we still have it at family reunions.
There were, of course, small jobs worth a few coins in the neighborhood, and I did what I could. I can’t say I helped the family much with what I earned, but I was able to take care of some of my own needs.
I had one job for a banker in town. I lived about a block away, and I took my shovel after it snowed an shoveled his driveway and sidewalk. I expected to be paid when I finished, but we never established a routine for payment and I simply could not beg or ask for my money! So I assumed I would somehow be paid, but I wasn’t After a while, I simply stopped shoveling. That wasn’t right for me to do, but my life was a constant reminder of my situation and I just could not ask for money.
I had another neighbor who did the most to push me on the way to overcome my situation. I also found a way for my peers to see something else in me than just a “poor” kid. My neighbor down the alley was a veterinarian. Doctor Charles Van de Sand practiced throughout the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. He was a much respected vet in the area and often thanked for the many ways in which he treated animals and also the help he gave farmers to care better for their animals and increase the worth of their horses, cows, chickens and pigs.
His only son was off in World War II as a fighter pilot. However, he had no particular interest in becoming a vet. So Doc and this young boy became buddies. I had no interest in becoming a veterinarian, but he liked me to accompany him on his calls and I became his gopher. He especially approved of my willingness to make emergency calls in the evening. He said I could keep him awake by singing, reciting poetry and telling him stories. We talked about anything and everything.
What happened to me in his presence was that I became less of what I’d been growing up and more of what I could still become. We talked of the importance of responsibility, the need for education beyond high school, the duty to develop self-awareness and to do and be what you wanted to be in spite of how you’d gown up. He encouraged me to try out for high school plays, forensics and athletics. Our time together was short, but I got the message. As it was, I did all of the things he encouraged.
I would be in remiss if I didn’t also give credit to Kiel businesses who helped my mother and our family a great deal. The bottom line was in spite of neighbors’ gifts, clothing boxes we were given, church and community groups who gave us things at Christmas, my mother never had enough money to pay all of her bills. Therefore, I’m relatively certain grocery stores, butcher shops, clothing and shoe stores must have sometimes thrown her charge slips away. Small towns are like that. They take care of their own.
Back in 1937, my mother’s sisters and brothers encouraged her to place her three sons in the homes and farms of her brothers to work and be taken care of and to earn their own way. She would have none of it! She was adamant of keeping her family together. And she did.
She took the high road, which also turned out to be the hard road. She suffered mightily providing for her brood, but she rarely complained. Once we were all grown up, she was mentally and physically ill for several years before she died when I was a junior in college in 1959. She was 56 years old. Thanks, Mom! They were wrong. You were right.
As for me, I volunteered to be drafted into the army after high school. It also taught me about self-discipline and self-reliance. After two years in the service, I profited from the GI Bill, which provided me with four years of college and a teaching degree. I did buy that farm I wanted when I neared retirement. I felt proud. Along with my wife, we paid back the loan in one-fourth of the time the bank gave us. I don’t like interest money paid.
I also put into action all of the speaking and athletic endeavors Doc Van de Sand prescribed for me and stayed active in church and community involvement. Also, while finishing out my teaching job, I served for fifteen years as the director of athletics for boys and girls at Kiel High School, my alma mater. I am now 86 years old, still very active, living frugally and enjoying life.
Hard knocks can teach you a lot or it can put you down. Your choice!