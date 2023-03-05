A sure sign of Spring in the 1940s and 1950s on the Scheckel farm outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County was the plowing and planting of the garden. After the horseradish had been picked up, ground up in a meat grinder, and canned, it was time to plant. All six of the Scheckel kids helped plant. Binder twine was unrolled from a wooden stick. We pushed the stick into the ground and unrolled the binder twine to the other end of the garden. We would pound in another stick and attach the binder twine. A trench was dug using a hoe held at an angle and the binder twine as a guide. Mom gave us the seeds, told us how far apart to place them, and showed us how to use our hands to cover up the seed.
Corn, peas, and bean seeds were easy to plant. But some seeds, such as carrots, radishes, beets, and lettuce were tiny and difficult to handle. It was challenging to judge how many and how far apart the seeds should be planted. Mom showed us how to place the seed packet over the stick to mark what was planted. We planted string beans and cabbages. We grew pumpkins in amongst the sweet corn. Cucumbers seem to take up a lot of room. Watermelon seeds were planted in a nearby field of corn, usually in the Sandhill field.
There was no need to plant strawberries, as they came up every year. Same with rhubarb. We had an entire row of rhubarb behind the garage. We would cut off a stalk and carry around a handful of salt, dipping the rhubarb in the salt. We learned not to eat too much rhubarb at one time, because it would “clean a person right out.” It was another way of saying that rhubarb was a natural laxative.
Asparagus grew wild in tall stalks alongside the gravel Oak Grove Ridge road. There was no need to cultivate or tend it. Asparagus would be covered with the dust of passing cars and needed to be washed thoroughly. It was delicious and tender.
I certainly enjoyed watching the plants come up. I would look for the tiniest of shoots to poke through the ground, knowing that I helped plant seeds in that exact spot a scant 10 days earlier. As a boy, I wondered how that tiny carrot seed knew it was going to be a carrot and not a beet or radish. I still wonder.
I would line up on a row of corn and see if I could make out a row. I sometimes dug down an inch or so to find the seedling about to break through the ground. I noticed some stalks came out of the ground and were thwarted by a small clump of dirt. I wanted to help them. Mom said, “leave them alone, they will come out on their own.”
We set out tomato plants and staked them up with binder twine. We pulled weeds in the strawberry patch. We spread corncobs among the rows of raspberries to keep the weeds down. We hoed weeds around the sweet corn, onions, carrots, and beans.
We grew lots of cucumbers. Pulling the weeds and harvesting cucumbers was back breaking work, but it had to be done. A few cucumbers were not picked. They were surplus or simply missed when harvesting and grew to huge sizes. In the Fall, we gutted the inside of the large cucumber, made then into boats, and floated them in the cow tank.
Phillip, Bob, and I, carried out naval warfare games in that watering tank, fashioning sails for our cucumber boats. Sticks were used for masts and pieces of tar paper, left over from shingling roofs, made functional sails. Truth be told, those sails were quite useless. We found the best way to win a naval battle was to simply ram your cucumber boat into your brother’s cucumber boat. Oh, what great fun!
Years cannot dull the memories of the Scheckel farmstead, the garden, Dolly, horseradish, planting seeds, and waiting and watching for plants to burst through the ground. It seemed like a miracle when I was a boy. It still does.
