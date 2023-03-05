A sure sign of Spring in the 1940s and 1950s on the Scheckel farm outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County was the plowing and planting of the garden. After the horseradish had been picked up, ground up in a meat grinder, and canned, it was time to plant. All six of the Scheckel kids helped plant. Binder twine was unrolled from a wooden stick. We pushed the stick into the ground and unrolled the binder twine to the other end of the garden. We would pound in another stick and attach the binder twine. A trench was dug using a hoe held at an angle and the binder twine as a guide. Mom gave us the seeds, told us how far apart to place them, and showed us how to use our hands to cover up the seed.

Corn, peas, and bean seeds were easy to plant. But some seeds, such as carrots, radishes, beets, and lettuce were tiny and difficult to handle. It was challenging to judge how many and how far apart the seeds should be planted. Mom showed us how to place the seed packet over the stick to mark what was planted. We planted string beans and cabbages. We grew pumpkins in amongst the sweet corn. Cucumbers seem to take up a lot of room. Watermelon seeds were planted in a nearby field of corn, usually in the Sandhill field.