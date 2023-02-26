A sure sign of Spring on the Scheckel farm outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County was the plowing of the garden. Three horses worked for us in the 1940s and 1950s, but gentle Dolly was the favorite for garden work. As soon as the frost was out of the ground, Mom wanted the garden plowed.

The three Scheckel boys, Phillip, Bob, and I, watched Dad harness up Dolly in the horse barn. He did it so smoothly, so quickly, like clockwork. Well, I guess if a person harnessed horses all their life, dozens and dozens of times a year, it would be a fairly routine event.

