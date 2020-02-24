Editor’s note: This yarn is divided into two parts. Part one ran in the Feb. 19 edition of The Country Today.
We used horses to pull the hay up into the barn, usually the wagon team. When we kids got bigger, we rode old Daisy and pulled the hay rope. It was quite a tug to pull the hay track back to the end of the barn. Dad rigged a wire to the end of the hay track and back to a post he set in the yard. Using a pulley at the end of the track and sand bag with a pulley too, when the horse pulled the hay up into the barn, the sand bag went up the wire, ready to pull the rope back. When Dad had a hired man, before the sand bag, one of us kids had the job of pulling the rope back. Never will forget the root beer every afternoon cooling in a pail of well water.
On one of those hot days we were not moving very fast and my sister Arlene went out to the shed to read the thermometer. She came running back to report that the top had popped off the gauge, just at 120 degrees! As kids, we used to sleep out on the porch to gain a little comfort. Then, on sweltering nights, the skeeters came and drove us back in. We were pretty cautious about mosquito bites because of encephalitis. We lost our cousin to encephalitis and several horses in the neighborhood had died as well.
In late summer of 1943, at 17, I hitchhiked to North Dakota to work in the harvest fields as the war was on and the radio was pleading for extra help. I went to Carrington, then north to Bourdulak and Carl Erickson’s place. He was an old neighbor that used to live first place north of the Golden Star Cheese Factory on the east side of the road. We called it the Stebnitz farm.
Anyway, Carl introduced me to the thresher boss and supplied me with a team and 16-foot basket hay rack and wagon with a feed box at the back to grain the horses while we had our dinner. We started threshing at the boss’s farm which was about five miles from Carl’s place. We stayed, about four or five of us, in a garage near the house and had breakfast in the house. There were two sons of the boss also in the crew and a few farmers who went home each night.
Wherever we threshed, we put the horses up in that person’s barn and rode in the back of the grain truck each night, five or six miles back to our bunk house. Usually when we washed up for breakfast each morning, we had to break the ice on the water bucket to clean up. Then that six-mile ride in the truck back to the horses. We had to brush, curry, water, grain, and harness them, then hitch them to the wagons and head for the field to load bundles. We threshed barley, oats, wheat, spelt, buckwheat and flax.
The flax was new to me. It was not cut with a binder but mowed and staked in neat little bunches called cocks. You could not haul very much because you could not walk in the load and it was very fluffy. We drove the horses to the rig walking beside the load. You had to be an acrobat hanging from the standard when you began to unload. Flax seed was pressed to extract the oil, the leftovers became linseed meal, and the straw was hauled away to become fine linen cloth.
We were advised at some places not to drink the water because of the alkali in it. It could cause Montezuma’s revenge if you were not used to it. On those places the boss brought a 10-gallon can of water or two and we all drank from a common dipper, quite often an empty bean can, which also graced the top of the pump rod at every well.
One day during a break, the men were telling of a time when one bundle hauler had brought in a load containing 90 bushels of wheat. Being from Wisconsin and used to building good loads that would not slide off on our hill roads, I figured that out here on the level it would be no big deal. I waited until one morning when I would be the last one to the rig. I drove the team to a place in the field where the straw was short and placed my bundles carefully. When there was just time left to make my turn at unloading, I topped off my load. The wheels on the wagon were steel, about 5 inches wide I noticed, as they were making ruts in the dry field.
The boss knew what was going on. As I drove up to the rig, he got off the tractor seat and climbed up on the separator and held up his hand for me not to start until the man on the other side had finished his load and for the machine to empty out. Then he wrote down the bushels on the tally and I began to unload.
It was a 36-inch machine and normally one man pitched from either side but it had no separation board and I was out for the record. I pitched two rows side by side, tops of each bundle just overlapping the butt of the one ahead. I was pretty tired when I got done. The boss let the machine empty out again, then held up both hands five times followed by one finger and indicated ½ on another. 101 ½ bushels! And I never tried to beat that again.
Fortunately, that was my last and only load before dinner and we moved to the place we threshed the flax, where it was easy. I knew the guys were baiting me when they told the story of the big load, but I did not care and I gained new respect from them all.