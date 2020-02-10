Editor’s note: When I began publishing excerpts from my great-grandfather’s farm diaries several months ago, I mentioned that all 60-plus volumes are available at the Davies Library at UW-Eau Claire. Recently I discovered that there’s no such library. Never fear. You can read them in the Wisconsin State Historical Society section of the McIntyre Library at UW-Eau Claire. — Dave Wood
My great-grandad’s diaries are full of references to his wife, and I was fortunate when I found them that my father was still alive to tell me about Mary Parsons Wood, whom his grandfather married during the Civil War.
My father said she was a tiny person, barely five feet tall, was well-read and a fastidious Baptist, who didn’t always agree with the man who became her husband. When she discovered that Dave smoked five cigars per day at a cost of 25 cents per day, she presented him at the end of the year her household accounts, pointing out she had sent $91.25 to aid the starving Armenians during the Turkey genocide. “I put a nickel in a coffee can every time I knew you were lighting up another cigar.”
Fastidious? Yes, my father remembered that when she was in her late eighties, if her neighbor lady, who was definitely not fastidious, came to visit, after she left “Grandma Mary would take the visitor’s chair outside with broom and sudsy water and wash it.”
She was also absolutely no nonsense. When her Chicago-bred fancy daughter-in-law showed off her wonderful hollandaise sauce, Mary shot back, “There’s no sauce in the world like hunger,” which means she must have read Miguel Cervantes’ Don Quixote, which is no surprise because all remembered her as a constant reader, whose Uncle Andrew was Whitehall’s first bookseller.
Even more helpful was Dad’s cousin Elsie Wood, a lawyer who joined the Bundy and Bundy law firm in Eau Claire, later partnered with Wisconsin Governor and Senator John Blaine, and finally, served for many years as editor of the Wisconsin Blue Book. Elsie was a stickler for details and when she died her brother Elmer gave me her papers. Among these fascinating artifacts of one of Wisconsin’s first female lawyers were letters and memorabilia that her Grandma Mary sent her in the Roaring Twenties. One thing about Mary Parsons Wood is certain. She was a much better writer than her husband, who treated punctuation like a great mystery.
In one letter she described to Elsie about leaving Meadville, Pennsylvania, with her family to head in oxcarts to Wisconsin.
“For me, at age 8, life was at the spring. And springtime especially in Pennsylvania, was a time of enchantment. The senses were enchanted; gnarly orchards draped in frilly white; roadside nooks and corners; the undergrowth of the woods — a riot of blossoms. Then the scents of blossom time; the pungent smell of mint that grew in the woodsy soil of the old fashioned gardens; the penetrating scent of Gill-Over-The-Ground or catfoot around the cool spring where we went daily for water. It was enchantment for me to sit by the church window in summer time on Sunday morning and hear the murmuring sound of the leaves of the poplar trees by the book a little distance away, the distant tinkling of the bells in meadow pastures beyond...”
The arid treeless Trempealeau County landscape must have been something of a disappointment for the young girl, but she found solace by marrying her stepfather’s young son, Dave Wood. As her florid obituary writer wrote, “The propinquity which resulted from the marriage of Miss Parson’s mother to David Wood’s father furnished a splendid opportunity for the two to become acquainted.” This acquaintance ripened into friendship and finally became:
“The silver link, the silken tie,
Which heart to heart, and mind to mind,
In body and in soul can bind.’”
After driving through Chicago before its fire, Mary’s family arrived first in Lake Mills, where she remembered her uncles would back a wagon into the lake and pull it out with fish that would last the winter. Then it was on to Marshall, where she was tutored by one Samuel Fellows who would later be made Wisconsin’s Superintendent of Schools, which enabled her to be one of the first school teachers in Coral City, a thriving little town near what would become Whitehall.
Her granddaughter Elsie’s treasure trove of Maryabilia included homemade scrapbooks on topics that interested her. In 1917, the assassination of Tsar Nicholas and family kept her occupied clipping and pasting everything she could find about that sad family. Mary was very sensitive to language, and this avid prohibitionist once wrote a letter to her husband saying, “I hear that trouble is brewing if I may use that objectionable word, with the Indians up at Red Lake.” Her love of language is also indicated in Elsie’s trove of a poem by Mary published in one of Mary’s magazines, on the occasion of the recent death by diphtheria of her two daughters and the subsequent birth of her youngest son, Ralph Winthrop Wood, my grandad:
BABY’S HOUR
Ruddy arrows pierce the gloom
Of this silent, dusky room,
Airy currents woo my cheek
And with many a wanton freak
Lift my Berrie’s shining hair
As I, with a measured motion,
Waft him in this easy chair.
And the long-forgotten tune
That I whimsically croon
Of a weird and ancient ditty
Soothed him like a poppy potion,
Scarce five minutes gone, not more,
Since his quick exploring eyes
Saw, with look of vague surprise,
The moonbeam trembling on the floor,
So frail and wan, he had no doubt
His scanty breath might blow it out.
A shadow dancing overhead
Like some dark bird with wings outspread
And images grotesque and queer
That from the mirror mock and leer
But now the lids begin to drop
As though they needed each a prop,
Winking slow, and winking slower,
Ah! My Berrie, what a pity,
In a world so full of sights
Little eyes need shut of nights.
Now I press him to my heart,
With a sudden tender start,
Little one with breath of balm.
May your slumber be as calm
When the years have slipped away.
When you’re old and worn and gray,
And the puzzle and the kinks
Of lights and shadows which methinks
Vex your weak and weary brain
To your wiser sight grow plain;
Seem then to your thoughtful gaze,
Types of life’s bewildering ways.
Sleep my Berrie, now no care
Wakes you e’re to plaint, or prayer
Dave Wood died on June 28, 1927, and the town’s biographer Judge Hans Anderson, penned his typical tripe, saying that Dave’s last words were “I have faith.”
By now Mary was 89, but put pen to paper and wrote the Whitehall Times, asking for a retraction!
“Mr. Hans Anderson is an outstanding person in this part of our world. I had never conversed with him till at Dave’s bedside. He is the accepted biographer of very many who have passed on....[but] Mr. Anderson was mistaken when he wrote that Dave was ‘a lifelong Christian’ and that his last words were ‘I have faith.’
“Dave died after eight in the morning, seemed unconscious, breathed hard a little while, then ceased without struggle. His life has been in my mind so much of the time since. He was very positive in his makeup. While his father was a strong believer in the Bible, and his mind dwelt on religious subjects and doctrines, Dave after his mother died was living in an unsettled way and without any head of the family until his father married again and they came to this valley. Dave had no religion then, never went to church or cared for it, tho he never expressed it. He just ignored it with no words about it, good or bad. What a time that was ..... at last he began to go [to church]. As Mr. Anderson said, he had a mathematical mind that settled his religion. He accepted it for life. As he often said, “when my call comes I am ready.’
“By some he was disliked. He had enemies, perhaps, for he was a mortal man, but he was loyal to his maker as far as he had light, I believe.
“What a time that was,” wrote my great-grandmother. The Whitehall Times never printed her demand for a retraction, but she gave it her best shot. She died four years later, cleaning, reading, scrubbing, cooking and thinking to the last.
