Is it time yet? Is it time? Yes, it’s time to recharge the old or get new batteries for the weather radio and to make sure it is functioning properly. After all, Wisconsin alone experiences an “average of 21 tornadoes annually”.
For young dairy farmers and my cousin, Jim Johnson, and wife, Connie, they will never forget the time in 1967 when their newborn son, Thad, went missing.
On the cruelly hot and humid day of April 21, 1967, an EF4 tornado barreled down on the Boone County, Illinois town of Belvidere.
School had just been let out and children were loaded onto buses or walking home.
The storm roars in
Connie Johnson had gone to see their little preemie baby at Highland Hospital earlier in the day and was waiting for her doctor’s appointment at 3 p.m. in town.
When she looked out of the waiting room window, she remembers the sky turning an eerily greenish yellow. She recalls the wind dying down followed by a deathly calm.
The violent storm roared through the community, throwing school buses in the air, shredding woodlots across the flat, rich heartland, and spreading nails, fences, and debris everywhere.
It took Connie over an hour to get home that afternoon as she wound through the downed trees and closed roads to the farm. Little did she realize that the time of uncertainty had only begun.
Two weeks after the cyclonic winds hit, my father and I took a ride throughout the countryside. We were amazed and saddened to see big, blue Harvester silos twisted like corkscrews and cattle still standing or laying with sticks piercing their sides. One could see devastation everywhere.
Our farm, Uncle Harold’s and Jim’s and others along the Stateline were spared as the storm veered off to the northeast, but it was reported that “24 individuals lost their lives that day,” property loss was astronomical, Highland hospital had been hit, and baby Thad was missing.
Hours passed before the frantic parents were reunited with their baby. Rescuers shared that Thad had been found in the incubator covered with shattered glass but still asleep. He had been taken to a hospital in Rockford.
At that time, baby identification was attached to the child’s blanket rather than the patient. The blanket had been left behind at Belvidere, so the parents of the child were not known.
Eventually he did end up being reunited, and Thad and Brandi now have their own family and live on the same large, dairy on the Stateline.
Head for the basement
Two years later in 1969, our little family was just experiencing its first summer in the Harrison Hills of Lincoln County in Wisconsin.
We managed to escape harm by waiting in our basement for a severe storm to pass. At the end of the afternoon of June 26, 1969, five barns in our immediate vicinity were destroyed along with a couple others suffering costly structural damage. Our barn was still standing although damaged; the animals, especially the pony, Lady, were frightened; and big basswood trees that had fallen around our house lay still. However, things could have been a whole lot worse.
Dairy farmer and next-door neighbor, Peter Voerman was just returning from helping a distant farmer deliver a calf when he saw that his barn was gone. Wife Ruth and the kids were safe in the house although badly shaken by the storm.
The cows had been waiting in the cow yard for Pete to start feeding and milking, but due to the delay and the approaching storm had gone back to a low spot in the pasture between the hillsides. This instinct saved them.
Miracle on miracle, the young, newly feathered chickens had managed to get below the floorboards of the downed chicken coop and all but one had weathered the storm, and the two feeder pigs were out of their enclosure rutting through the wet, warm soil, when neighbors came to help at the farm.
Just before dark, neighbors and Pete herded the milk laden bovines 1½ miles up the road to an empty dairy barn. Although time had taken its toll on everyone and everything involved, the cows were eventually milked, and a new more modern barn built to replace the old one.
Yes, I guess we don’t have any time to waste. It is time to think and plan for planting and sunshine along with stormy days ahead. Let’s be prepared.