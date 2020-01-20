What is the No. 1 topic most of us talk about, gripe about, joke about, worry about, pray about and occasionally even sing about? Why, the weather, of course!
It seems like farmers and weather have always been at odds with each other since the beginning of time, and most families have interesting stories to tell about weather events.
I often observed that Dad and Grandpa suffered cracked fingers from washing udders and carrying stainless steel milk buckets; from lifting 12 to 14 milk cans out from the frigid water in concrete cooling tanks; and from hauling water to the outside sheep and pigs.
The men weren’t happy when the drinking cups would freeze up, when water pipes burst, when silage had to be forked out of the silo or when the barn cleaner chain would break on extremely cold days, but they were always resilient and got by. Summer weather also had its problems, but winter weather seemed to tax everyone’s patience.
In the late 1960s my husband, son, and I moved from south central Wisconsin first to Oneida County, then Price County and lastly to Lincoln County. It was in the Northwoods that I really started to take notice of the extreme variations in the weather and how they affected us.
Ironically, it wasn’t long after the move to our farm, that things started to get dicey. I have often giggled that perhaps the Chiffon margarine advertisement, seen on TV in the early 1970s, may have started it all. The clever ad stated, “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.” Could it be that Mother was just letting us know that she knew the difference between butter and margarine?
Here is a weather story affecting our family around this time:
It was so very cold
The stark, bitter cold of a February full moon and a strong high pressure slid into the Harrison Hills in northern Lincoln County. State weather forecasters often reported the low temperatures recorded in north central Wisconsin, and ABC and NBC national news had reported that frigid temperatures would be moving into our area by morning.
At our farm, the sheep, rabbits and bear dogs had all been fed and bedded heavily for the night, and we retired early. The entire family was accustomed to cool temperatures and the thermostat was usually set at 63° F during the day and 60° F during the night, so we each snuggled in for the night under hand-tied wool batted quilts.
Around 11:30 p.m. my feet began to feel really cold. I rolled over, tapped husband Paul on the back and said, “Paul, do you hear the furnace?” Quiet filled the house except for the occasional “boom” and the popping of nails contracting in the wood siding. How odd!
I wearily pulled on a pair of home knit woolen socks, old shearling lined slippers and a pink chenille housecoat over my cotton flannel nightgown. I had never really gotten used to the bone-chilling cold that permeated every corner of our little Cape Cod house during the long winters of northern Wisconsin, but I had gotten used to piling on the layers of clothing necessary for keeping warm.
I made my way up the stairway to the unfinished attic bedroom shared by our two boys. Both were asleep.
Paul headed for the basement.
The pilot light won’t stay lit
It wasn’t long before I heard Paul yelling up the stairwell for matches. “The pilot light won’t stay lit, and we have to keep it going if we want any heat at all.”
It is to be noted that the LP tank had been filled just the week prior, so that wasn’t the problem.
Now I admit that I have always had a fear that LP gas would explode, so the smell of blown out pilot lights and charred match tips made me very nervous.
As the hours inched by, I hesitantly took turns lighting and relighting the furnace pilot light. It would stay lit just long enough to get the fan going and heat circulating for five or so minutes and then quit.
At 4 a.m., Paul finally got a call into the emergency help line at Hilgendorf’s LP gas service in Tomahawk. The dispatcher reported that their trucks had been out all night and had found the temperature to be so cold that the gas lines were freezing, and the tanks were slushing. They recommended that we fill a couple No. 3 coffee cans with charcoal and light with lighter fluid. Then we were to place the cans under the 500-gallon LP tank outside and hope it would heat the tank enough to keep the gas in a liquid state. Big coffee cans were a staple at our house, but it took a little searching to find some charcoal briquettes left over from summer grilling.
By then, I was too tired and cold to worry about explosions. I just wanted some warmth. I left the rest of the evening up to Paul.
Morning came and we were still, thankfully, in one piece.
Sons Eric and Brent had tromped down from upstairs and were wrapped in their quilts on the davenport in front of the TV. In the distance, I heard David Hartman of ABC news report that “some parts of the contiguous 48 states had suffered record cold temperatures during the overnight hours.” He went on to say that a “tiny town called Harrison in north central Wisconsin had reported in with an unofficial near record temperature of -53° F, and it was mighty cold.”
Wilderness survivalist instructor Mors Kochanski once said, “In cold weather a good rule is to light your fire first before doing anything else. It is more sensible to keep yourself warm rather than trying to thaw yourself out later.”
Today appears to be a good “Fox and Geese” day. I will just light my fire and continue to thaw out.