November is here, and it is time for, deer hunting, Veteran’s Day, and Thanksgiving. Yes, it’s time to talk turkey
While growing up on the Stateline farm south of Clinton we always got our farm fresh turkey from neighbors, Bill and Mina Newhouse, down the road. Bill would deliver the 18-22 lb. bird the day before Thanksgiving. Mother would get up Thanksgiving morning at 4 a.m., stuff the bird, and then wrap it in cheesecloth dipped in melted butter. The bird would be hoisted into the roaster, and then into the slow oven. Basting was considered a labor of love.
A few years ago, Mina shared that, “William’s parents raised turkeys in North Dakota, and when they moved to the Stateline area, they brought a few with them. Bill grew to like them, so after he and Mina married in 1944, the flock continued to grow and prosper, much like their family, until they sold the last birds in 1970.
What started as a small farm enterprise eventually grew to the yearly raising of 7,000 birds which needed to be plucked, dressed, and packaged throughout the year and holidays. Area homemakers earned extra holiday money by working to ‘fine tune’ the birds before delivery, and Bill delivered.
Alas, a frozen Butterball works well for me; however, there were many years when our family raised turkeys. Let me share the first story that I ever wrote for “The Country Today”. I wrote the following story in 2007. and it went like this:
Turkey LoveI do not know who had the idea to raise turkeys in 1972, but after taking an inventory of heat lamps, brooder equipment and waterers, and cleaning and disinfecting the milk house, we put in an order for ten turkey poults. We expected it to take a couple of months to get the day-old birds, so we were surprised and alarmed to hear they would arrive April 1.
The weather was way too cold at our little Lincoln County farm for new hatchlings to be in an unheated milk house, so the birds eventually took up residence under the brooder in our basement. By May we had fuzz, fluff, and feathers flying throughout the upstairs. The molting fowl’s body-covering seeped through the forced-air vents and infiltrated every nook and cranny on the first floor.
After an auspicious start to our turkey raising adventure, we decided to continue to raise turkeys for the next nine years. Here’s what we learned:
If you put marbles in a shiny, flat pan with food, day old youngsters will peck at the shiny objects and learn how to eat. Also Note: The birds will peck at the rings on your fingers when you add food or water or anything else that shines.
Once the turkey poults reach adolescence at 4-6 weeks, they feather out. The neck and legs lengthen, the body takes on the shape of a winged basketball, and the head is the size of a small golf ball and will take on a red or blue hue depending on the level of agitation or hormones.
The birds run after shiny objects and each other, try to fly over fences, practice nose-diving down inclines, and leave watery excrement all over the yard. Watch your step!
Eventually 5-foot fences will no longer hold these 9 to 12 lb. white-winged orbs. One might as well leave the gate to their enclosure open because the thick-muscled, often dim-witted birds have now learned to fly out of but not into their shelter at dusk.
Neighbors often reminded us of this adage: “Turkeys are so dumb that if it rains, they will look up at the sky with their mouths wide open, and they will drown.” We never took a chance at disproving this theory. If we were away from home for a few hours and a storm suddenly came up, we would rush home to save the slow-thinking fowl from drowning.
I have been assured that the above statement is not true, but one never knows for sure. Better safe than sorry.
Free Range Turkeys
We raised free-range turkeys, that is, they ranged all over: at the neighbors, along the roadside, on the front porch, and in the garden. By the end of August, the turkeys would find the garden. We knew it was time to start filling the freezer with Thanksgiving dinner when one of us would look out the window and see toms and hens sashaying single file toward the barn with a big, shiny tomato impaled on each beak. It was a sight to behold.
One year we sat down to a 32-pound dressed turkey on Thanksgiving Day. He had grown to this humongous size from a day-old hatchling in June by eating healthy food, shiny objects, tomatoes and other unknowns. The tom was so big that I had to cut the butt off and part of the shoulder to get it into my biggest roasting pan. We ate turkey for lunch and dinner for eight days. That’s why my family always says, “I love turkeys”.
One never really knows what will trigger a memory, but whether the story has a beginning or a tail end, it is always worth sharing again.